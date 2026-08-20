Emraan Hashmi Manifested A Sequel For Gen Z 3 Years Ago, Then <i>Awarapan 2</i> Happened

Emraan Hashmi made Paulo Coelho's line true for his fans: "And when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it."

Years ago, Emraan Hashmi said he was looking for a director and a script that could revive his old "bad boy, a bit romantic" image for Gen Z and millennial fans. He admitted that he would love to do that role.

Emraan Hashmi came, delivered and conquered Gen Z with his conviction. In five days, Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 minted Rs 100 crore in India, cementing its position as one of the biggest hits of the year.

Three years ago, Emraan Hashmi told IPOP Diaries, "Twitter pe running comment aati rehti hai, ke aap Jannat jaise film kyun nahin karte? Ab koi cheez doobara karenge, toh phir wahi audience aapse kahegi, 'Yeh toh humne dekh liya, koi dusra karo' (I generally get comments on Twitter asking why I don't do films like Jannat. Now, if I do the same thing, people would say that we have already seen it)."

"Mujhe aisi scripts aur aise directors ki talash hai, jo thoda sa bad boy, romantic, ek naye angle se Gen Z aur millennials ke liye bana sake, who can bring about new facets (I am looking for scripts and directors who can revive the bad boy, romantic image from a new angle for Gen Z and millennials)," added Hashmi.

Emraan unapologetically said that he would love those roles: "Things have changed over the course. After 2014, I consciously tried to do different roles. But that whole lot of songs, romance—I would love to play those. It's my first love," said Emraan.

Emraan Hashmi's Last Few Films

Awarapan 2 was the clear winner in the Independence Day race, minting ₹40.50 crore. Tamil Vishwanath & Sons minted ₹26 crore, Batwara 1947 minted ₹16.20 crore, Spider-Man: Brand New Day minted ₹12 crore and the DC movie minted ₹6.30 crore.

On its opening day, it surpassed the lifetime business of Awarapan, which collected ₹7.75 crore net. By Saturday, it had also surpassed the final collections of several of Emraan's successful films, including Haq (₹20 crore), Raaz 2 (₹25.50 crore), Ek Thi Daayan (₹26 crore) and Jannat (₹30 crore).

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The film stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Emraan Hashmi's fans are going gaga over the film, praising his charisma and aura, although the film received mixed reviews from critics.

The film clashed with Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947 at the box office and went way ahead of the latter one in terms of box office numbers.

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