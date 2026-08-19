'Why The <i>Tamasha</i>?': Govinda's Manager Reacts As Sunita Ahuja Takes Back Divorce Plea

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, has confirmed that Sunita Ahuja has withdrawn the divorce petition she had filed against the Hero No. 1 actor. On Wednesday, Sunita and the couple's son, Yashvardhan, were spotted outside a family court in Bandra. However, they refrained from interacting with the paparazzi.

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Following the development, Shashi Sinha spoke to NDTV and expressed relief over the withdrawal of the case. At the same time, he voiced disappointment over the intense media scrutiny the matter had attracted over the past couple of years, saying that family disputes are best resolved privately rather than in the public eye.

He said, "Main ye bol raha hoon ki agar ye sab hona tha aaj, to itne dino se karke maamla baat ko kadam aage badha ke aaj kadam kheenchne wali baat aayi ki case wapas lene ki baat unhone apply kar diya, daal diya. Ye khushi ki baat hai, lekin dukh ki baat ye ho gayi ki iske beech mein jo ek-dedh saal, do saal tamasha chala hai media mein, ye sab cheezen, iski naubat nahi aati na."

(I am saying that if this was always going to happen today, then why was the matter allowed to go this far, only for the case to be withdrawn now? It is certainly a happy development, but what saddens me is that for the past one-and-a-half to two years, there has been so much drama in the media. The situation should never have reached this stage.)

He further added, "Hum sadkon aam par to nahi chale jaate, bazaar mein jo market ki izzat ka jo bhajipala hua hai, isse to bachte. Ladaaiyan bahut logon mein hoti hain, chalti rehti hain, dekha jaata hai. Par court-kachahri aane ke baad poori duniya jaanti hai bhaiya. Aur duniya ne jaana?"

(We could have avoided the damage done to our reputation. Disputes happen between many people and are not unusual. However, once a matter reaches the courts, the whole world comes to know about it. And the world did find out.)

"Zarurat nahi thi jaanne ki. Ghar ki baatein ghar mein reh ke, baith ke baatein karke, bahut sab cheezen hoti hain. Aaj wapas lena tha, to kiya tha kyon? Ye baat ka mujhe dukh ho gaya. Kahe ko phir tamaasha hum log ban gaye?" added Shashi.

(There was no need for the world to know. Family matters can be resolved within the family by sitting down and talking. If the case was ultimately going to be withdrawn today, then why was it filed in the first place? That is what saddens me. Why did we have to become a spectacle?)

As of now, Govinda has not issued any official statement on the withdrawal of the petition.

When asked about the same, Shashi replied, "Nahi, Govinda sahab ka philhaal koi reaction nahi hai. Abhi jo, abhi-abhi sab do minute pehle ki ye sab baatein hain. Abhi itna jaldi kya reaction hai? Koi reaction nahi hai. Bhagwan sabko subuddhi dein, sab log buddhi se chalen. Bas yahi achha hai."

( No, Govinda has no reaction at the moment. All of this has happened only a few minutes ago. How can there be a reaction so quickly? There is no reaction right now. May God grant wisdom to everyone and may people act sensibly. That is what is best.)

"Main to sabke liye bolta hoon. Main to Govinda ke liye, Sunita ke liye, bachchon ke liye, sabke liye. Bhagwan sabko achha rakhe, sab achhe rahen yaar."

(I wish the best for everyone, including Govinda, Sunita, and their children. May God keep everyone happy and well.)

"Confusion life mein baith ke door kiya ja sakta hai parivaar ke. Bade-bade ho jaate hain, aisa nahi hai." (Confusion and misunderstandings within a family can be resolved by sitting together and talking. Problems may become big, but they are not impossible to sort out.)"

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. The couple kept their marriage under wraps until after the birth of their daughter, Tina, in 1988. Nearly a decade later, they welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.



Also Read: Viral Video: When Sunita Ahuja Admitted Feeling 'Jealous' Seeing Govinda With Female Co-Stars