Ranveer Allahbadia Says Content Creators Can Earn More Than Bollywood Actors

Ranveer Allahbadia has shared his take on where the bigger money lies today – Bollywood or content creation. The YouTuber believes the digital space offers far more people a chance to build a stable and well-paying career than the film industry.

Taking to X on Tuesday, Ranveer pointed out that making it big in Bollywood remains difficult because only a small group of actors at the top earn major money. According to him, content creation has opened up more opportunities for people who may never become mainstream celebrities.

“People assume the film industry pays better than content creation. It's usually the opposite; only maybe thirty people at the very top of Bollywood make real money, while content creation has room for thousands of people to build something sustainable, most of them without ever becoming famous the way an actor has to.”

His comments come at a time when content creators have become a major part of the entertainment and media space. YouTube, podcasts, Instagram and other digital platforms have allowed creators to build audiences directly and earn through several sources.

Ranveer, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is himself an example of how the creator economy can grow into a larger career. He first gained attention with fitness and lifestyle videos before moving into subjects such as self-improvement, finance, entrepreneurship, and spirituality.

He later became known for The Ranveer Show, where he has interviewed names from Bollywood, business, sports and other fields. He also co-founded Monk Entertainment, a talent management and digital media company.

His journey has not been without challenges. In February 2025, he faced heavy criticism after his appearance on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent. A question he asked a contestant went viral, leading to an apology, police complaints, and legal proceedings.

The Supreme Court later allowed him to resume his podcast in March 2025, with conditions related to maintaining decency.