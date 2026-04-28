Ranveer Allahbadia Hard Launches Girlfriend Juhi Bhatt From Maasai Mara Vacation. See Pics

Popular podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made his relationship with social media influencer Juhi Bhatt Instagram official on Monday. He shared loved-up pictures with Juhi from their cosy vacation in Maasai Mara, Kenya. Earlier, Ranveer would share AI-generated pictures with Juhi to avoid revealing her face.

In the first picture, Ranveer and Juhi are seen posing adorably for the camera. In the second picture, Ranveer is seen lifting Juhi up, with stretches of jungle in the background.

He also shared a cute picture of Juhi in the album.

Ranveer wrote in the caption, "Sun, moon, stars & everything in between. Ever met someone whose light can burn away all of the world's negatives? I have."

He added the hashtag #hardlaunchfromtheMara to his post.

Ashish Chanchlani, who was also embroiled in the Latent controversy, teased him by writing, "Jaldi ab kar shaadi (Get married fast)." Sargun Mehta dropped red heart emojis, while Orry congratulated Ranveer on making his relationship official.

Juhi Bhatt also shared a reel from the jungle of Maasai Mara on her Instagram feed.

The caption read, "Manifested this for so long; didn't think it would feel this surreal when it actually happened. Kenya, you were worth the wait."

Recently, the duo was spotted attending Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium.

Rumours of Ranveer and Juhi dating began in October 2025 after they shared similar photos from their Diwali celebrations. While neither revealed their faces, the pictures featured matching backgrounds and decor.

Earlier, Ranveer was in a relationship with actress Nikki Sharma. He would often share pictures with her on his social media handle but kept her identity private by covering her face with a sunflower emoji.

Rumours about their breakup began circulating after Ranveer unfollowed Nikki on Instagram.

Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, found himself in the middle of a heated controversy after he joked about parents and sex on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent.

He had asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" triggering multiple FIRs along with Samay and others on the panel.