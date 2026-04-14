Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Relationship With Juhi Bhatt In Viral Video: <i>"Girlfriend Ke Sath Hoon"</i>

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has been making headlines over the past few days. In his stand-up special, Still Alive, Samay Raina recently addressed the remarks made by Allahbadia on the controversial episode of India's Got Latent. Now, Ranveer has been spotted with Juhi Bhatt, with whom he confirmed his relationship while speaking to the paparazzi.

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Ranveer Allahbadia has confirmed that he is in a relationship with actor and influencer Juhi Bhatt. The confirmation came after the couple was seen attending the IPL match between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on April 12.

Ranveer and Juhi were spotted by paparazzi as they arrived at the stadium. In a video shared on Instagram by Instant Bollywood, a fan was seen approaching Ranveer for a selfie. He politely declined the request, saying that he was with his girlfriend. This marked the first time Allahbadia publicly acknowledged the relationship.

Juhi Bhatt was seen walking alongside Ranveer and appeared cheerful during the outing. Later, several photos and videos of the two watching the MI vs RCB match from the stands surfaced on social media. Fans also took note of their coordinated outfits.

Speculation about Ranveer and Juhi's relationship had been circulating since Diwali 2025, when followers noticed similar posts shared by the two on social media. However, their appearance at the IPL match and Ranveer's comment to the fan served as the first clear public confirmation.



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