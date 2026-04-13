Ranveer Allahbadia Quips <i>"Kaun Samay?"</i> After Samay Raina Jokingly Calls Him 'The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari'

Samay Raina recently spoke at length about the controversial episode of India's Got Latent, including the remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia in his stand-up special, Still Alive. At one point, Samay jokingly referred to Ranveer as the 'monk who sold his Ferrari.' It now appears that Ranveer has offered an indirect response to those comments.

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Samay Raina faced heavy criticism after Ranveer Allahbadia made a controversial remark about parents and sex during an episode of Raina's YouTube comedy show, India's Got Latent. Referring to Ranveer Allahbadia, who is popularly known as BeerBiceps, Samay said, "Mera poora mental health kharab kardi usne, usko toh meditation bhi aata hai, kuch bhi nahi aata mujhe toh" (He completely ruined my mental health. He knows meditation; I don't know anything at all).

On Saturday, Ranveer appeared in a video shared by paparazzo Shailesh Pandey. During the interaction, Pandey praised Allahbadia and described him as down-to-earth. In response, Allahbadia joked that he should instead be called "funny." He then returned the compliment. The exchange continued as the paparazzo remarked that the two had been widely discussed in recent days.

To this, Allahbadia quipped, "Hum dono ka samay chal raha hai (It's our time right now)." When the paparazzo subtly mentioned Samay Raina's name, Allahbadia replied, "Samay... kaun Samay? Kya Samay? (Samay, who Samay?) Humara time. It's our time; my time is now."

In another video, Allahbadia said, "Tareefein toh sunai de rahi hain... tareef hum tak pahunch jaati hai. Jitni zyada positivity aap andar rakhoge, utni zyada aap attract karte ho. Main bohot mazaak bhi karta hoon... good sense of humour. Smile karte rehna chahiye."

(I can hear the praise... compliments always reach me. The more positivity you keep within yourself, the more you attract it. I joke around a lot too-I have a good sense of humour. One should keep smiling.)

Meanwhile, in the Still Alive episode, Samay Raina also said the backlash against Ranveer Allahbadia was unfair.



"It was so unfair what was happening to BeerBiceps." Samay then quipped, "Usne joke hi aisa maara na main khud hi defend nahi kar paaya apne ghar pe" (He cracked such a joke that even I couldn't defend it at home)."

He added, "BeerBiceps apni image yoga aur spirituality se banayi. Usne character break kar diya." (BeerBiceps built his image around yoga and spirituality. He broke character.)

Towards the end of his special, Samay announced that he would bring back India's Got Latent for another run, but without allowing audiences to keep their phones.



Also Read: Full Episode: Why Samay Raina Got In Trouble For India's Got Latent