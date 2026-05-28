<i>Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 is continuing its successful theatrical run and has recorded strong numbers globally within its first week of release.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the crime drama hit theatres on May 21 and opened to positive audience response across markets.

What's Happening

After completing seven days in cinemas, Drishyam 3 has emerged as one of the biggest Malayalam hits of the year.

According to the latest box office figures, the film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.

Mohanlal shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Three films. Three chapters. One unbroken bond. Thank you for walking with Georgekutty & Family."

Background

The film had already made headlines on its opening day after becoming the second-highest opener in Malayalam cinema.

The industry's biggest opening-day record continues to belong to Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan.

With its latest milestone, Drishyam 3 has joined the list of Malayalam films that entered the Rs 200 crore club worldwide.

The list includes 2018, Manjummel Boys, L2: Empuraan, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Thudarum, and Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Bros.

Meanwhile, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra remains the first Malayalam film to cross Rs 300 crore globally. Trade observers believe Drishyam 3 could also move closer to the mark if it maintains its momentum over the coming days.

As the film continued its strong box office performance, Mohanlal shared a heartfelt message for audiences on X.

The actor wrote, "Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for connecting, for feeling every moment, and for embracing Georgekutty and family as your own."

Drishyam 3 marks Mohanlal's return as Georgekutty. The film also features Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Asha Sarath in pivotal roles.

The plot picks up a few years after the climax of Drishyam 2.

Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, has successfully turned the story of his life and the cover-up of Varun's murder into a massive commercial movie. However, the newfound success starts to get overshadowed by Georgekutty's psychological exhaustion and the fear that his family's dark past will eventually be exposed.