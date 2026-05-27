Shamita Shetty Slams Troll For Questioning Her Single Status At 47: '<i>Aapne Shaadi Karke Kya Ukhaad Liya</i>'

Actress Shamita Shetty hit back at a troll who questioned her single status at the age of 47.

Exposing the user, Shamita shared screenshots of the comments on her Instagram Story. Not just that, she also asked the user to unfollow her.

The first comment shared by the Mohabbatein actress read, "Aapki age ho gayi hai pehle wali baat nahi rahi (You have grown old now; you are not the same as before)." Giving a befitting reply, Shamita wrote, "Yes." She further added that it is natural to look different with time.

"Yes, I will look different. Things change with time - it's the natural way of life. Nothing stays forever, including physical appearance! BUT for my age, I'm healthy, fit and happy, with a grateful heart for all that the Almighty has given me... and that's all that matters to me."

Shamita then went on to share the second comment, which read, "Agar shaadi time par kar leti toh aapke bache aaj bade ho gaye hote (If you had gotten married on time, your children would have grown up by now)."

Furious at this, Shamita asked the user what exactly he felt he had achieved by getting married.

She wrote, "Aapne shaadi karke kya ukhaad liya hai bhai? Most importantly, why the hell do you follow us single women to age-shame us and inflict us with your patriarchal, cave-man-like, male-centric thought process? Please do me a favour and unfollow me pronto!"

Shamita is known for her work in films such as Mohabbatein, Zeher, Bewafaa, and Cash, among others.

She has also been part of popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss 15, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8.

Shamita was last seen in the web show The Tenant.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)