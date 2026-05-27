Anu Malik Defends Varun Dhawan Amid <i>Chunnari Chunnari</i> Criticism: '<i>Gaana Aaj Bhi</i> Superhit <i>Hai</i>'

Varun Dhawan's latest dance video, Chunnari Chunnari remake from his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, has created a stir on social media. While many were delighted with the remake version, some expressed strong criticism.

Now, Anu Malik, the music director of the OG dance number from Biwi No 1, shared the story behind the original song on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Anu Malik praised the remake and Varun Dhawan's performance on the song. He also took a trip down memory lane and said how the original song was made.

Anu Malik on the Making of Chunnari Chunnari

The music director opened the video by singing a few lines from the song. “Gaana itna charchit ho chuka hai abhi, pehle bhi charchit tha, famous tha, aaj bhi hai..sab pucchte hai gaana bana kaise..yeh to huss zamane ki lyricists ka kamaal tha. Sameer ji beitha hua hai bagal me, waha Vashu Bhagnani ji aagaye, David Dhawan aagaya, sabhi baithe hua hai bol rahe kuch tadakta bhadakta gaana do Salman ke liye (The song became so popular now, it was already popular before and everybody keep asking me how did I make the song..the magic lies in the lyricists of those days. Sameer Ji was sitting beside me, then Vashu Bhagnani Ji and David Dhawan joined, asking me to make something upbeat for Salman)," he said.

Anu Malik revealed that during the process of making the song, all ideas were getting rejected before they landed on the idea of making a song on Chunnari, and that was how the superhit song was made. “Salman could do it on a different level, and today when I see Varun Dhawan, he lit up the stage just like Salman did back in the days,” Anu Malik stated.

“The moment I created Chunnari Chunnari, I knew this song had a heartbeat of its own,” he wrote and thanked Ramesh Taurani, Kumar Taurani, Vashu Bhagnani, Varun Dhawan, and David Dhawan at the end of the video.

Anu Malik Defends Varun Dhawan Amid Chunnari Chunnari Controversy

In another video, Anu Malik praised Varun Dhawan. “Chunnari Chunnari, Chunnari Chunnari. Guys, itna acha laga bahut dino baad ek superstar, Varun Dhawan ke chehre pe yeh gana dekha (It was so good to see this song again on a superstar, Varun Dhawan's face). Earlier, this song was a super hit when it came out with Salman Khan. And Salman Khan took it to a different level,” he said.

“And today again, when I saw Varun, I was jumping with joy. What a dance, those girls are looking so beautiful… Ramesh ji you have again created history with my song. Pehle bhi gaana super hit tha, aaj bhi super hit aur kal bhi super hit rahega. (The song was a superhit earlier, it's a superhit today, and it will remain a superhit tomorrow as well),” he added and thanked Sameer Anjaan for the lyrics and shared his excitement about the film.

Chunnari Chunnari Remake Controversy

On Tuesday, the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai makers released the Chunnari Chunnari 2.0. The original version featured Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.

Soon after the song was released, it sparked strong reactions on social media. The dispute reportedly revolved around Vashu Bhagnani's objections to songs associated with one of his films being recreated and reused without his approval.

Vashu has repeatedly maintained that the matter is about ethics rather than money. He has also expressed disappointment over David Dhawan allegedly recreating songs connected to his films for his latest release. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is all set to hit the theatres on June 4.