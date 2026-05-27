<i>Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal's Film Slows Down, Eyes Rs 80 Crore In India

Mohanlal-starrer crime drama Drishyam 3 continued to have a stunning theatrical run on the sixth day of its box office run. Despite witnessing a routine weekday dip at the box office, the Malayalam thriller reportedly earned Rs 6.45 crore net in India on its first Tuesday.

According to a Sacnilk report, the film, which earned Rs 7.70 crore net in India on Monday, witnessed a 16.2 per cent drop on Tuesday and was screened across 4,668 shows. While the film collected Rs 6.45 crore on day 6, the overall performance remained strong on the day, pushing the film's total India net collection to Rs 68.60 crore.

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Gross Collection Surpasses Rs 150 crore Mark

Drishyam 3 has now crossed a major milestone at the global box office. On day 6, the film collected Rs 6 crore overseas, making the total international gross collection reach Rs 90.70 crore. Combining the numbers with the domestic box office earnings, the worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 170.32 crore.

Drishyam 3 Day-Wise Box Office Collection (India Net)

Day 1 (First Thursday): Rs 15.85 crore

Day 2 (First Friday): Rs 11.05 crore

Day 3 (First Saturday): Rs 13.70 crore

Day 4 (First Sunday): Rs 13.85 crore

Day 5 (First Monday): Rs 7.35 crore

Day 6 (First Tuesday): Rs 6.45 crore

Drishyam 3 was released in four regional languages, including Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. Among all the languages, the film has so far earned the most in the Malayalam version, followed by Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. On day 6, the film collected Rs 5.50 crore from Malayalam and Rs 0.60 crore from Telugu, followed by Rs 0.25 crore and Rs 0.10 crore from Tamil and Kannada versions, respectively.

The state-wise gross collection report showed Kerala led the film's box-office performance on Day 6, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

About Drishyam 3

Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, this crime drama film is the third instalment in the Drishyam film series. After nearly five years of Drishyam 2, which was released in 2021, this film generated massive excitement among fans. Drishyam 3 stars Mohanlal in the lead role alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Asha Sarath.

The plot picks up a few years after the climax of Drishyam 2. Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, has successfully turned the story of his life and the cover-up of Varun's murder into a massive commercial movie. However, the newfound success starts to get overshadowed by Georgekutty's psychological exhaustion and the fear that his family's dark past will eventually be exposed. The film was released worldwide on May 21.