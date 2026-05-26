<i>Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: First Monday Report Card Of Mohanlal's Film

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 was released in India on May 21. The film had a decent opening at the box office and maintained its successful run over the next few days. On its first Monday, the crime drama saw a slight dip in its collections.

The movie minted Rs 7.35 crore across 4,684 shows on its day 5, according to Sacnilk. Drishyam 3's total gross collection now stands at Rs 71.74 crore, while its total India net collection is Rs 61.80 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 6 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 84.40 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 156.14 crore.

Drishyam 3 recorded an overall Malayalam occupancy of 43.56% on Monday. It registered 26.33% occupancy for the morning shows. The momentum continued with 40.42% footfall in the afternoon shows and 52.67% in the evening shows. The night shows recorded 54.83% occupancy, the report added.

Drishyam 3 is the third instalment in the globally successful franchise. Ahead of the film's release, Mohanlal hinted at the possibility of more instalments in the future. Speaking at the trailer launch event, the actor said, "I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also."

He clarified that the idea was not meant as a light-hearted remark. “This is not a joke. Let people watch the film and let them decide whether we should do a sequel, like four or five,” Mohanlal added.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Drishyam franchise first began in 2013. Mohanlal returned as Georgekutty in the 2021 sequel, followed by Drishyam 3. Set a few years after the second film, the plot follows Georgekutty, whose novel becomes a hit film. The success brings increased media attention and far-reaching societal consequences.

The cast also includes Meena as Rani George, Ansiba Hassan as Anju George and Esther Anil as Anu George. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under his production banner, Aashirvad Cinemas.