Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Roasts Ananya Panday's Bharatanatyam: 'Classical Dance Can't Be Manufactured For Ms Panday'

Congress leader Shama Mohamed is the latest celebrity to join the internet bandwagon that brutally trolled Ananya Panday's “fusion” Bharatanatyam in her latest film, Chand Mera Dil. Without sugarcoating her words, the Congress leader said classical dance can't be “manufactured” for an actress, as it is learned over many years.

“Ananya Panday has killed my favorite dance form — Bharatanatyam! I learned it from the age of seven to thirteen, did my arangetram in Kuwait, and never looked back.

“Classical dance needs to be studied over a period of time and can't be manufactured for Ms. Panday! Please don't ever insult such a beautiful art as Bharatanatyam,” wrote Shama Mohamed in an X post.

While a large section of the internet slammed Ananya's dance in the viral film clip, some defended her, saying the onus doesn't lie entirely with the actor.

'Why Should We Penalise The Actor'

Here are some reactions that defended Ananya Panday's dance in the viral clip.

A user wrote, “Can we focus on the choreographer? Why should we penalise the actor who just danced it?”

Another comment read, “So, if Ananya Panday (an actress) gets the role of a doctor, would you expect her to join medical college and complete a seven-year course before she performs in the movie?!”

Reflecting on the creative process, another comment said, “Actors act as per the director, not the other way around...”

Shama was even trolled for her comment. A user wrote, “It was never your favourite thing if just four minutes of a bad performance can ruin it for you.”

The Choreographer's Side

While the internet passed judgement on Ananya's performance, assistant choreographer Ananya R. Kurup defended her amid the trolling.

She shared glimpses of BTS scenes, a picture with Ananya, and the end credits showing her name. In her caption she praised the actor: “@ananyapanday you are truly one of the sweetest people I know! It was such a lovely experience teaching you Bharatanatyam, and you've absolutely nailed your performance in Chand Mera Dil.”

Classical dancers like Anita R. Ratnam and Krithika Sivaswamy criticised the actress for insulting the classical art form.

Ananya Panday hasn't responded to the backlash yet.

About Chand Mera Dil

The film is written by Vivek Soni and Tushar Paranjape, based on a story by Soni. It features music by Sachin–Jigar, cinematography by Debojeet Ray, and editing by Prashanth Ramachandran.

Chand Mera Dil marks the first on‑screen collaboration between Ananya Panday and Kill actor Lakshya.

Produced by Dharma Films, the film opened to average reviews.