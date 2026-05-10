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Mohanlal Teases Drishyam 4 And 5 Ahead of Drishyam 3 Release: 'Let People Watch And Decide'

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Drishyam franchise first began in 2013

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Mohanlal Teases <i>Drishyam 4</i> And 5 Ahead of <i>Drishyam 3</i> Release: 'Let People Watch And Decide'
A still from Drishyam franchise. (Photo: X)
  • Mohanlal hinted the Drishyam franchise may continue beyond Drishyam 3
  • He confirmed the possibility of Drishyam 4 and even discussed a fifth film
  • Producer Antony Perumbavoor has considered a fifth instalment before Drishyam 4
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Mohanlal has hinted that the Drishyam franchise may not end with Drishyam 3, leaving fans excited about the possibility of more instalments in the hit thriller series.

Speaking at the trailer launch event, the actor revealed that the future of the franchise could extend beyond the third film. "I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also," he said.

He further clarified that the idea was not just a light-hearted remark. "This is not a joke. Let people watch the film and let them decide whether we should do a sequel, like four or five," he added.

Mohanlal also shared that producer Antony Perumbavoor has already been thinking ahead, saying that a fifth instalment has been discussed even before work begins on a fourth film.

About The Franchise

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Drishyam franchise first began in 2013 and went on to become one of Malayalam cinema's most successful thriller series. 

Mohanlal returned as Georgekutty in Drishyam 2 in 2021, though the film premiered directly on streaming platforms during the pandemic.

Over the years, the story's massive popularity has also led to successful remakes in other languages, including Hindi starring Ajay Devgn and Telugu featuring Venkatesh Daggubati.

Meanwhile, Drishyam 3 will hit the big screens on May 21.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Trailer: Mohanlal's Georgekutty's Perfect Escape Begins To Crack

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