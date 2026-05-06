Mohanlal Remembers 'Brother' Santhosh K Nayar After His Death, Mammootty Recalls Working With Him

The sudden death of actor Santhosh K Nayar has shocked the Malayalam film industry. The 65-year-old actor died in a road accident. News of his death triggered an outpouring of grief across Mollywood, with leading actors Mohanlal and Mammootty among those who paid tribute.

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Mohanlal expressed deep sorrow over the loss. In a note, he described Santhosh as a close friend and brother, recalling their long association that began during their college years.

He wrote, "I heard very sad news this morning. My dear Santhosh, with whom I shared a close personal bond, passed away in a car accident. Santhosh was my junior in college and has been a good friend and brother to me since then. We worked together in many films. He was a strong-willed personality and a kind-hearted person who won everyone's love. My heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of Santhosh."

Mammootty also shared a brief tribute on Facebook, remembering his time working with the late actor.

He wrote, "Fondly remembering the moments we worked together. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

Santhosh K Nayar's Death

Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nayar died on Tuesday morning following a road accident in Pathanamthitta, Kerala. In the early hours of the day, the car in which he was travelling rammed into a van. His wife, who was accompanying him, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Santhosh K Nayar entered the film industry with the 1982 film Ithu Njangalude Katha. Over the course of his career, he appeared in more than 100 films and was best known for his villainous and comic roles.

Born on 12 November 1960 in Thiruvananthapuram, Santhosh Kesavan Nayar grew up in an academically inclined family. His father, C. N. Kesavan Nair, was a retired headmaster, while his mother, P. Rajalakshmiamma, was a retired teacher.