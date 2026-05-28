New <i>Chunnari Chunnari</i> Proves Salman Khan And Sushmita Sen Reunion Is Overdue

One of the first shots that jogs our memory of David Dhawan's 1999 comic caper Biwi No. 1 is Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan crooning to Chunari Chunari. Sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram, and composed by Anu Malik, the foot-tapping number, shot across the picturesque locales of San Francisco, makes every '90s kid match a step or two whenever it plays.

So the furore that erupted when Dhawan's upcoming film - said to be his last directorial - Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, led by Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, was announced is understandable. They retraced their steps and released a recreated version of Chunari Chunari - now spelled with an extra 'n'. But the internet is divided: for most, the new Chunnari Chunnari only makes us miss Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan's crackling chemistry and the vibrancy they brought to Bollywood's golden era of larger-than-life commercial cinema.

What Made OGs Salman Khan And Sushmita Sen In Chunari Chunari A Legendary Pair

The undeniable charm and coquettish chemistry that Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan had in the original Chunari Chunari is what makes fans reminisce and expect the same energy in the new version.

Salman Khan plays Prem Mehra in Biwi No. 1, who starts an extramarital affair with Rupali Walia (Sushmita Sen), a glamorous model.

Not only for its catchy beats and memorable choreography, but even the costumes became a significant moment in '90s fashion. Sushmita Sen's black lehenga with a dupatta (the "chunari") is unforgettable, as is Salman Khan with a red scarf wrapped around his neck as he woos his love interest.

The song also featured panoramic backdrops, from a neoclassical Roman rotunda and colonnades to the Golden Gate Bridge and other Californian vistas.

To add to this, the actors shared BTS stories of filming that only increased the song's craze. In an earlier conversation, Sushmita Sen spoke about freezing in the dropping North Californian temperatures, while Salman Khan was layered up in thermals, a polo neck and a blazer - another classic '90s film aesthetic where heroines were scantily dressed amid mountain tops while the men were bundled up.

The flamboyance of Chunari Chunari from Biwi No. 1 was quintessentially '90s. The lyrics and choreography were cheeky and overtly dramatic, adding to the over-the-top spectacle that filmy dance numbers of the era were known for. The songs were more than just set pieces; they defined the narrative.

As expected of a David Dhawan madcap, humorous film, Biwi No. 1 had all the ingredients - most importantly, high-energy chartbusters. So the emotional reaction of '90s kids to Chunari Chunari's comeback is understandable.

The Internet Divided Over The OG And New Chunnari Chunnari Versions

It took almost no time for the trolling to begin, though reactions were mixed. What remains unchanged is that the remake only made many miss Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen even more.

Over the years, Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan have delivered several chartbusters. From all the hit songs from the 1999 film Biwi No. 1 such as Chunari Chunari, Ishq Sona Hai, to Mehboob Mere. They also worked in the 2002 film Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge which had hit numbers like Bindiya Chamka Chudi Khanke and Kya Hua Tujhe. And then came the 2005 film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya which had Dil Di Nazar, Laga Prem Rog, and Sajan Tumse Pyaar.

The comments section of the new Chunnari Chunnari was flooded with reactions, beginning with, "No one can beat OG Salman & Sushmita."

Someone else wrote, "I wish to see SALMAN & SUSHMITA's presence in theatres... they are OGs... you can't beat them..."

Other comments read: "NOTHING BEATS THE OG VERSION. YOU WILL NEVER BE HER, SALMAN & SUSHMITA."

Some Varun Dhawan fans and those without preconceived notions praised the new Chunnari Chunnari while admiring the magic of the original.

One user wrote, "Kuch gaane hote hain, iske saath ched-chad nahi karni chahiye, #Chunnarichunnari is one such song. Ye bahut hi ghatiya bana diya."

Some angry fans retorted, "What was the need to remake this original song? What do they even gain by doing all this? On YouTube, 90% of the comments are saying that the Salman & Sushmita version of the Chunari Chunari song is still unbeatable today."

One person wrote, "#ChunnariChunnari Good recreation! Those 'extra lines' were unnecessary, but theek hai, chalta hai, duniya hai. Pooja Hegde is the show stealer in this, nazar hi nahi hat rahi thi! Too many fast cuts in the editing. Theek se dance toh dekhne do bhai! #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai"

Another user added, "Seeing a lot of Sushmita Sen's timeless grace in Pooja Hegde here. Capturing that level of effortless screen presence for a classic like #ChunnariChunnari is no small feat. Nailed it. #PoojaHegde #SushmitaSen."

Interestingly, as nostalgic and new fans continue to share their views, the song has also become embroiled in a legal controversy that refuses to dim its intensity.

The Controversy

Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment alleged that the song Chunari Chunari was used in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai without prior consent.

The producer held a virtual press conference in light of the fresh legal battle with David Dhawan and music label Tips.

The lawsuit filed by Vashu Bhagnani in Katihar, Bihar, centres on the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan. Bhagnani filed a suit against Tips Industries and associated parties, alleging unauthorised use of intellectual property linked to older hit films like Biwi No. 1.

In a statement on Instagram, Tips addressed the allegations by Pooja Entertainment, saying, "We wish to inform the public at large regarding the allegations made by Puja Entertainment (India) Limited ("PEIL") against Tips Music Limited ("Tips") concerning the alleged infringement of copyright and the use of the songs 'Chunnari Chunnari' and 'Ishq Sona Hai' in the forthcoming film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.'"

The company further asserted, "Tips categorically maintains that it is the absolute and lawful owner of the relevant copyrights and associated rights in the said works. PEIL's allegations are disputed. Tips clarifies that it has taken all necessary and appropriate steps in accordance with law, including obtaining relief from the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India vide its order dated 22 May 2026."

The statement concluded, "Tips remains committed to protecting its rights and is actively pursuing all appropriate legal remedies in consultation with its legal advisors and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations."

Reacting to this, Pooja Entertainment's counsel told NDTV, "We have just come to know about the order passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court. The said order was obtained without serving us or informing us about the proceedings. Therefore, we are in the process of filing an application for vacating the said order, as it was obtained without our knowledge and without placing the complete facts and merits of the matter before the Honourable Court."

Interestingly today also marks 27 years of Biwi No. 1, and Vashu Bhagnani's son, actor, producer Jackky Bhagnani shared a post on social media.

In conclusion, the song's legacy explains the audience reaction. As always, opinions are mixed, but what brings the story full circle is that Chunari Chunari from Biwi No. 1 helped define David Dhawan's reign as the king of comedy. With Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, while the backlash is not entirely misplaced, it is nostalgia that will determine whether the audience accepts this film, its songs and its new-age humour.

ALSO READ | Amid Chunari Chunari Song Row, Salman Khan Calls Out Varun Dhawan For Recreating His Songs