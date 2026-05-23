<i>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</i> Trailer: Varun Dhawan's 'Double-Trouble' Love Story Sets A Hilarious Tone

David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is as chaotic as it gets, as the trailer showcases. Dropped earlier today, the film is led by Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. It centres on relationships and a lot of confusion in a 'double-trouble' love story.

From Chunari Chunari to Ishq Sona Hai from Biwi No. 1, classic David Dhawan songs play in the background, instantly taking us on a nostalgic trip.

The trailer begins with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur, who play husband and wife, seeking a divorce. Varun expresses his desire to be a husband, which is not being reciprocated.

Soon he meets Pooja Hegde's character in a club and falls in love. What follows is a rollercoaster ride as he leads a dual life with two women and ends up with both of them getting pregnant.

The trailer does remind you of Garam Masala, led by Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, as Varun Dhawan tries his level best to stop the two women from crossing paths. A string of lies and even more confusion makes it a hilarious ride to look forward to.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Legal Battle

The trailer launch of actor Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, scheduled for May 21, was cancelled at the last minute. The movie is directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan and also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

The film's team issued a statement attributing the cancellation to a "technical glitch." However, according to NDTV sources, the reason behind the abrupt cancellation may be linked to an ongoing legal dispute.

Vashu Bhagnani, who had produced Biwi No 1 with director David Dhawan, recently filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the alleged unauthorised use of his films and songs.

NDTV has reached out to David Dhawan for a response.

Speaking to NDTV, VK Dubey, legal counsel for Pooja Entertainment, questioned the "technical glitch" explanation.

"Calling it a mere 'technical glitch' is nothing but an attempt to divert attention from the real issue. The truth is that a subsisting status quo order is already operating in the matter, and once such an order is in force, the parties cannot proceed with the release of the trailer or the film in violation of judicial directions. The sudden cancellation of the trailer launch clearly speaks for itself," he said.

Speaking at the trailer launch on Saturday, Tips Industries owner Ramesh Taurani addressed the controversy and attempted to reassure everyone.

"Everything is fine, and going ahead everything will get sorted, it's not a problem. And it's a sub judice matter so we are handling it," Taurani said at the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai event.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is slated to release in theatres on June 5, 2026.

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