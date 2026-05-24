Karan Johar Reacts To David Dhawan's Retirement: 'His Film Spells Entertainment'

Filmmaker Karan Johar became emotional following David Dhawan's retirement announcement, saying he had a bittersweet reaction to the news.

Dhawan announced his retirement from directing on Saturday at an event in Mumbai. His upcoming directorial, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring his son Varun Dhawan alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, will be his final film.

Johar shared a note on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, saying Dhawan is a filmmaker responsible for creating an entire genre of films. "Yesterday, I went to Davidji's celebration and he told me this was going to be his last film... I had a bittersweet reaction in my heart... here's a filmmaker who is responsible for creating an entire genre of films. A David Dhawan film spells entertainment," he wrote.

"What must he feel saying this, when he is an institution that so many filmmakers have looked up to as an inspiration... He is loved, respected and celebrated by our fraternity... There's no opposing that! Here's to your summer blockbuster with your son, David Dhawan. No. 1 man, always," he added.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is set to release in cinemas on June 5.

It revolves around the five-year relationship between Jas (Varun Dhawan) and Bani (Mrunal Thakur), and their conflicting views on family planning. Jas subsequently finds himself caught in a hilarious love triangle.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani's Tips Films and Gaurav Bose's Maximilian Films.

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