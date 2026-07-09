Gaurav Khanna Meets Akanksha Chamola After She Announced Divorce On <i>Lock Upp</i>: 'Band <i>Baja Diya Tune</i>'

Gaurav Khanna made his entry into the Netflix show Lock Upp as the season's first official visitor. His appearance follows Akanksha Chamola's confirmation on the premiere episode that they are heading for a divorce. The promo of Gaurav Khanna's appearance dropped online, sending the internet into a frenzy. A large section of viewers said the couple have been using the "divorce" narrative for publicity.

Breaking down the promo

In the latest promo, host Farah Khan announces the start of the show's visiting hours while the contestants remain locked inside their cells. "Visiting hours shuru ho chuke hain. Aaj sabse milne aa rahe hain humare pehle visitor (Visiting hours have started. Our first visitor is here to meet you)," Farah says.

Moments later, Gaurav Khanna enters the house and recites a short poem before walking toward Akanksha. Smiling at her, he says, "Band baja diya tune," leaving the actress emotional.

Internet reaction

As soon as the clip made its way to social media, Reddit users criticised the couple for a perceived lack of genuineness.

One user wrote, "All this drama for what? Winning a show?"

Another comment read, "So much drama this couple is. No dignity left."

One more comment said, "Gaurav Khanna aur uski wife sharam bech kar kha gaye hain kya?"

Akanksha announced divorce

After months of dismissing rumours of a rift in their marriage, Akanksha Chamola said on the first episode of Lock Upp that they are heading for a divorce.

Sharing the update, Akanksha said, "Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year, and it's not been public."

She made it clear there is no bitterness between them despite their decision to part ways.

"Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other," the actress added.

In subsequent episodes, Akanksha shared details of their married life and what prompted her decision.

Akanksha said, "Jab hum shaadi mein the, mera maternal instinct kabhi nahi tha (When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct). But I was open to discovering it, and it was never shut down. Gradually, however, I realised that I am not meant for it, and he was okay with that. But I guess, in time, that shifted."

Background

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola married on November 24, 2016, in Gaurav's hometown of Kanpur. Akanksha Chamola has featured in television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Crime Patrol.

Also Read | 'Gaurav Wants To Have Kids, I Can't Give Him That': Akanksha Chamola On Divorce