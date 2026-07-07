X User Asks Ashneer Grover For Rs 900 Crore After Wife's "Rich Should Have More Kids" Comment. His Reply

Entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has reacted to the online backlash against his wife, Madhuri Grover, after her comments on family planning sparked a heated debate on social media. The controversy began after Madhuri, currently a contestant on Lock Upp 2, shared a personal revelation while trying to avoid elimination. She said that she and Ashneer had once planned to have a third child but were ultimately unable to do so.

However, it was her views on family planning that drew widespread criticism. Madhuri argued that the "Hum Do Humare Do" concept should not apply universally and claimed that affluent families having more children contributes to greater prosperity, while larger families among the economically weaker sections perpetuate poverty.

"The third child keeps you younger. If you see all the rich people, including Shah Rukh Khan, they have a third child. This concept of 'Hum do humare do' doesn't apply to everyone. Jitne ameer log bacche paida karenge toh ameeri badhegi, gareeb log bacche paida karenge to gareebi badhegi (The more rich people have children, the more wealth will increase; the more poor people have children, the more poverty will increase), she said on the show.

Her remarks quickly triggered backlash, with many social media users calling them elitist, insensitive and tone-deaf. Amid the controversy, content creator Nalini Unagar tagged Ashneer Grover on X and suggested that if he believed poverty was linked to poor people having more children, he should donate his reported Rs 900 crore wealth.

"Please donate your Rs 900 crore wealth to 1,800 families, giving Rs 50 lakh to each. Those 1,800 families could happily feed and raise their 3,200 children. Why are you keeping Rs 900 crore for just two children? Solve the problem of poverty by donating all your wealth, then move to the Himalayas and become a monk," she wrote on X.

Responding to the criticism, Ashneer posted a sarcastic reply: "Bheek / Chanda maangne ka tareeka thoda casual hai. Biwi ne gyaan de diya hai already - itne mein itna hi milega (The way of begging / asking for alms is a bit casual!" He then added, "The wife has given some good wisdom; for this much, this much is what you'll get.)"

See the post here:

His response soon went viral, with many users praising his trademark blunt and unfiltered style, while others criticised him for dismissing the concerns raised over Madhuri's remarks. At the same time, some social media users came to Madhuri's defence, arguing that financial stability is an important factor when planning parenthood and that her comments, though controversial, reflected that perspective.

One user wrote, "Family planning and economic growth are both part of the poverty debate. Ignoring one and demanding billionaires become monks isn't an argument...its emotional blackmail. ..Ashneer gave the perfect reply."

Another commented, "Usually disagree with you but on ties occasion your wife is quite right. Those who can't afford, for them it is highly irresponsible to breed several children and then demand others including Govt, fellow tax payers and even God, to do the heavy lifting for them.."