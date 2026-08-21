Hema Malini Breaks Silence On Rumoured Rift With Dharmendra's Family

Hema Malini and Dharmendra married in 1980; he had earlier married Prakash Kaur in 1954. Ever since then, several reports and discussions have circulated about Hema Malini's alleged rift with Dharmendra's family - wife Prakash Kaur and sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. Recently, the Sholay actress once again broke her silence on the matter, saying, "Don't believe everything created by AI."

Hema Malini told Times of India, "Ours is a very united family. That's all I can say. We are all happy with each other. Please don't believe everything that is created through AI."

On The Scrutiny She Faced About Her Marriage With Dharmendra

Furthermore, the actress spoke about how neither Dharmendra nor she ever bothered about what was being said.

She said, "We never bothered about any of that. We lived our lives according to us, not for people who wanted to criticise or judge us. We lived with true love. Right from the beginning, we knew we were meant for each other. Nobody could change that."

On How Dharmendra's Void Can Never Be Filled

Hema Malini grew emotional as she called Dharmendra her soulmate, saying they were meant to be together.

"I got such a wonderful soulmate. I have memories of him that I will cherish till the end of my life. He supported me in everything I did. He would say, 'Go ahead. Don't stop. Continue with your dance.' He believed dance was spiritual, and that it brought me happiness and kept me healthy. If I am doing anything today, it is because of his support and strength. Now I miss that. He is not there and this void can never be filled. I think of him every minute. People ask whether I have processed the loss, but I don't think grief ever goes away. I miss him so much," added Hema Malini.

Dharmendra's Death

Dharmendra died at his Mumbai home on November 24, 2025. Earlier, he had been hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital after facing breathing issues but was discharged on November 12.

The veteran actor was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai. A prayer meeting was later organised at the Seaside Lawns of Taj Lands End in Bandra by the Deol brothers in his memory. Hema Malini also hosted a separate prayer meeting in Delhi.

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