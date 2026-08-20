Bhojpuri Star Amrapali Dubey Jokingly Proposes Marriage To Pawan Singh, Suggests Raising A Child Together

Bhojpuri stars Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh have shared a light-hearted conversation on JioHotstar's reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal. The interaction took an unexpected turn when Amrapali jokingly proposed to Pawan Singh for marriage while discussing her wish to adopt a child.

The show features several popular names from the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, including Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua.

Amrapali Dubey Proposes To Pawan Singh

During her conversation with Pawan Singh on JioHotstar's show, Amrapali expressed that she wants to adopt a child. Though she had already discussed this with her family, she felt that raising a child as a single mother could be difficult. She then jokingly suggested that the two of them should get married.

“I'm thinking that raising a child alone will be very difficult. Hum aur aap shaadi kar lete hai (Why don't you and I get married) and then raise the child together?” she stated.

The unexpected comment left those around them surprised. After a brief moment of silence, both actors looked at each other and burst out laughing.

The actress was clearly joking and there is no indication that Amrapali actually intends to marry Pawan Singh.

Pawan Singh Wants To ‘Settle Down'

The conversation later took a more personal turn when Amrapali asked Pawan Singh whether he ever felt lonely.

“You are such a wonderful person. You do so much for others. Why don't you think about yourself? You live alone. You pick up any child and hold them in your arms. Whether you know someone or not, you help them if they call you. Don't you ever feel lonely in life?”

Pawan admitted that he does feel something is missing in his life, but said his mother remains his greatest source of strength.

“Yes, it feels like something is missing, but I have the biggest wealth in the world, my mother. She also wants all four of my children to become like one family. I also want to settle down, so that this emptiness in my life goes away and I don't feel alone. The rest is in Mahadev's hands.”

Was Amrapali Dubey Secretly Married To Nirahua?

Amrapali's personal life has often been a subject of discussion, particularly because of speculation surrounding her equation with Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua.

Last year, during an interview with the Batkuchan YouTube channel, Amrapali was asked about her marriage plans. The actress said she had “wedding fever” and was ready to marry whoever her family chose. She also explained that her desire to get married was not simply about having a husband, but about her wish to become a mother.

Over the years, rumours have also circulated that Amrapali and Nirahua were secretly married. However, the actress dismissed such speculation, maintaining that the two share a close friendship.