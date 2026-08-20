Who Is Amrapali Dubey? All About The Bhojpuri Actor Making Headlines On <i>Bhojpuri Bawaal</i>

Amrapali Dubey is currently making headlines for more than just her work in Bhojpuri cinema. The actress is one of the key faces of JioHotstar's reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal, where she has been seen speaking openly about marriage, motherhood, her weight, and even joking about marrying Pawan Singh.

The show brings together some of the biggest names from the Bhojpuri industry, including Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Tej Pratap Yadav. It premiered on August 2 on JioHotstar and also airs on Colors TV.

All You Need To Know About Amrapali Dubey

Amrapali Dubey is one of the most popular actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. She started her acting career on television with Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar in 2009.

In 2014, she made her Bhojpuri film debut with Nirahua Hindustani. The film also marked the beginning of her much-loved on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua. The two went on to work together in films such as Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Hindustani 3 and Nirahua Chalal London.

Over the years, Amrapali has become one of the leading names in Bhojpuri cinema. Her filmography also includes Border, Sher Singh, Aashiqui, Love Vivah.com and Doli Saja Ke Rakhna.

These days, Amrapali Dubey is making headlines for her candid revelations and conversations on Bhojpuri Bawaal. Here's a look at some of the biggest highlights from her journey on the show so far:

Amrapali Dubey Wants To Adopt A Daughter Without Getting Married

One of the biggest talking points from the show came when Amrapali spoke to Nirahua about marriage and motherhood. She revealed that she wants to adopt a daughter and said the thought has been with her for years.

“I have thought about this for a long time and I have finally decided that I want to adopt a daughter. This is not a sudden decision. I have felt this way for many years,” the actress said.

“In fact, even when I was very young, I was naturally attracted to children. Whenever I saw kids, I used to go up to them, talk to them, take care of them and give them love,” she added.

Amrapali also said that she knows how to take care of a child, including changing diapers, and plans to take help from her family.

When Nirahua asked her about rejecting marriage proposals, Amrapali explained that she is not interested in an arranged marriage. For her, becoming a mother is a bigger dream and marriage can happen later.

Amrapali's Mother's Comment On Her Weight Goes Viral

Another promo from Bhojpuri Bawaal showed a more emotional conversation between Amrapali and her mother.

Her mother tells her, “Look, beta, some things of yours are slipping away from your hands. For example, work a little on your weight.”

Amrapali then asks, “Meaning? Am I not taking care of my body?”

Her mother responds, “Am I saying something wrong?”

The conversation clearly bothers Amrapali. She explains that comments about her weight already come from trolls outside. She does not want to hear the same things at home.

For Amrapali, home should be a place where she gets some relief from such comments. The conversation then moves towards whether she feels fit enough at present, making the promo another much-discussed moment from the show.

The Pawan Singh Marriage Proposal

Amrapali also grabbed attention when she jokingly proposed marriage to Pawan Singh during a conversation about adopting a child.

She told him, “I am thinking that raising a child alone will be very difficult. We should get married, and then we can raise the child together."

The comment left Pawan speechless for a moment before both of them laughed. It was clearly presented as a joke, but the moment quickly became one of the viral clips from the show.

The conversation then took a more personal turn when Amrapali asked Pawan about loneliness. She told him, “You are such a good person. You do so much for others. Why don't you think about yourself?"

She also asked, “You live alone. You pick up any child lovingly. If someone needs help, you immediately reach out. Don't you ever feel lonely in life?"

Pawan admitted that something does feel missing but said his mother remains his biggest support. He also spoke about wanting to settle down and said, “The rest is in Mahadev's hands."

From talking about motherhood to opening up about body image and joking about marriage, Amrapali has clearly become one of the most talked-about faces of Bhojpuri Bawaal.