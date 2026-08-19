Sunil Pal Recalls <i>Kapil Sharma Show</i> Episode With Samay Raina: "I Didn't Know I Would Be Played"

Comedian Sunil Pal has always been vocal about his differences with Samay Raina. He has once again spoken about the stand-up comedian, recalling his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside Samay and Ranveer Allahbadia. Pal claimed that he was unaware of how the episode would unfold and later felt that he had been “played”.

In May, Sunil Pal made a special appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show in an episode featuring Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. Speaking to Hindi Rush, Pal now recalled that he accepted the invitation because he had appeared on Kapil Sharma's show several times before and expected a similar format.

“It was Kapil's show. He had invited me with love. I had been to Kapil's show a few times and keeping the similar format in mind, I went this time too. I didn't know I would be played. I was told I had to be on the show; Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina would be there too. Since it's a stand-up comedy show, I didn't think much,” he said.

Pal added that he had even prepared material for a stand-up act, but claimed there was no opportunity for him to perform once he reached the stage.

“When on stage, there was no room for an act. Normal conversations happened, and I felt it was a one-sided game. Even Archana Puran Singh, who laughs at everything, didn't laugh at what I was saying,” Pal said. He further claimed that the show was “fixed” and that the intention was to portray Samay as the hero.

"He Even Touched My Feet": Sunil Pal

Pal also recalled his interaction with Samay backstage. He claimed that although Samay does not agree with his views, he still showed him respect and even touched his feet before the show.

“The way Samay met me backstage… I cannot understand his behaviour. He doesn't listen to me but gives respect. He said he remembers all my jokes. He even touched my feet that day. We have only been at loggerheads since he doesn't understand my point of view. There are no hard feelings otherwise,” Pal said.

Sunil Pal Slammed Samay Raina

Sunil Pal and Samay Raina have been publicly taking digs at each other since the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent erupted in 2025. The controversy began after a remark made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode of Samay's YouTube comedy show triggered widespread outrage. FIRs were subsequently filed and the episode was taken down.

Following the controversy, Pal strongly criticised Samay and even referred to him as a “terrorist”.

Samay later responded to Pal's remarks in his comedy special Still Alive, taking a dig at the veteran comedian. He joked about Pal's advice to “learn from Kapil Sharma,” adding,

“Kapil Sharma was supposed to come on our next episode. All the irrelevant people trying to get some limelight by kicking the f***ing dead at that time.”

Despite their public disagreements, Sunil Pal and Samay Raina have also worked together. The two collaborated on an advertisement in January this year.

