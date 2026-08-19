Kartik Aaryan Suffers Knee Injury On Kabir Khan's Film Set, Undergoes Surgery In Mumbai

Actor Kartik Aaryan has suffered a knee injury on the sets of director Kabir Khan's upcoming film. The 35-year-old actor was rushed to Fortis Raheja Hospital in Mahim, Mumbai, where he underwent a surgery.

The project reunites the actor and filmmaker duo after the 2024 sports drama Chandu Champion.

Kartik Aaryan recently was named Best Actor at the 72nd National Film Awards for his portrayal of Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar Chandu Champion. He shared the honour with Malayalam superstar Mammootty.

After winning the prestigious award, the actor shared his reaction on Instagram as his name was being announced for the best actor National Award.

"Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I've carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful. Best Actor National Award #ChanduChampion," he wrote.

After his National Award win, the actor also went to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple with his parents.

Kartik Aaryan's acting credits include the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Kartik Aaryan was set to start shooting for Captain India, to be directed by Shimit Amin of Chak De! India fame. The film will also feature Parvathy Thiruvothu.

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