<i>Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career, Earns Rs 95 Crore

Ajay Devgn has returned as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam The Conclusion, the third and final chapter of the Hindi Drishyam franchise.

What's Happening

The thriller opened in theatres on Friday and recorded a strong response at the box office, surpassing the opening-day collections of both Drishyam and Drishyam 2.

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected Rs 66.75 crore nett in India on its opening day. The film recorded a gross collection of Rs 80.10 crore in the country, while its overseas earnings stood at Rs 15 crore. This took its worldwide opening-day collection to Rs 95.10 crore.

The film was screened across 15,759 shows on Day 1 and recorded an overall occupancy of 67.08 per cent. Morning shows registered 46.38 per cent occupancy, which increased to 70.15 per cent in the afternoon.

Evening shows recorded 75.31 per cent occupancy, while the night shows registered 76.46 per cent.

Drishyam 3 Becomes Ajay Devgn's Biggest Opener

The opening has also given Ajay Devgn his biggest-ever start at the Indian box office. The film has surpassed Singham Again, which previously held the record with an opening of around Rs 43.5 crore net in India.

Other films in Ajay Devgn's list of major openers include Singham Returns, which opened at Rs 32.1 crore, Golmaal Again at Rs 30.15 crore and Raid 2 at Rs 19.25 crore.

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, also featured Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. The film was promoted as the 'Avengers of the Cop Universe'.

Drishyam 3 Is 2026's Second-Biggest Hindi Opener

With Rs 95.10 crore worldwide on Day 1, Drishyam The Conclusion has registered the second-biggest Bollywood opening of 2026 so far, according to the figures cited by Sacnilk.

The record currently belongs to Dhurandhar 2, which earned Rs 226.6 crore worldwide on its opening day, including Rs 145.55 crore net in India.

Background

Drishyam The Conclusion has recorded a significantly higher opening than its two predecessors. The first film, Drishyam, released in 2015 and earned Rs 5.85 crore nett in India on Day 1. It eventually collected around Rs 110.40 crore gross worldwide.

Drishyam 2, which arrived in 2022, opened at Rs 15.38 crore nett in India. The film went on to have a strong theatrical run, earning Rs 342 crore worldwide.

In comparison, Drishyam 3 has collected Rs 66.75 crore nett in India on its first day, more than four times the opening of Drishyam 2. Its Rs 95.10 crore worldwide opening has also already come close to the lifetime worldwide collection of the first Drishyam.

About Drishyam 3

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion marks the third and final instalment in the Drishyam film franchise. Unlike its predecessors, Drishyam and Drishyam 2, the film will feature an original story and will not be narratively connected to its Malayalam counterpart.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

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