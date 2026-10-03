Karan Johar Reviews <i>Drishyam: The Conclusion</i>, Calls Ajay Devgn And Jaideep Ahlawat 'Outstanding'

The wait is finally over! Ajay Devgn's much-awaited film Drishyam: The Conclusion has finally arrived in theatres, and fans can't keep calm. The latest chapter brings Vijay Salgaonkar back for one final battle, this time against Jaideep Ahlawat's Rajveer Singh Tomar.

Ever since the movie hit the big screen, the film has been receiving immense love from audiences, fans and industry insiders for its engaging narrative and the performances of Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat.

And guess what? Filmmaker Karan Johar also couldn't stop himself from sharing his thoughts about the crime drama. He not only praised the movie but also revealed that he thoroughly enjoyed watching it.

What did Karan Johar say about Drishyam 3

Completely impressed after watching Drishyam: The Conclusion, the filmmaker took to his Instagram Stories and called the crime drama “mazedaar and lajawaab.”

He further hailed director Abhishek Pathak and actors Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, writing, “What a film #Drishyam3. Mazedaar! Lajawaab! @ajaydevgn and @jaideepahlawat are OUTSTANDING!!! @abhishekpathakk is such a BRILLIANT director! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew.”

About Drishyam 3

Made under the direction of Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion marks the third and final instalment in the Drishyam film franchise. Drishyam and Drishyam 2, unlike its predecessors, will feature an original story and will not be narratively connected to its Malayalam counterpart.

The film brings together Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in the lead roles.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Numbers

As per Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 has been enjoying a successful run at the box office. On its opening day, it has collected Rs 66.75 crore nett in India. The film recorded a gross collection of Rs 80.10 crore in the country, while its overseas earnings stood at Rs 15 crore. This took its worldwide opening-day collection to Rs 95.10 crore.

The film was screened across 15,759 shows on Day 1 and recorded an overall occupancy of 67.08 per cent. Morning shows registered 46.38 per cent occupancy, which increased to 70.15 per cent in the afternoon.

Also Read: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career, Earns Rs 95 Crore