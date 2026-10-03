'Let Them Burn': Komal Rani Swarnkar's Indirect Dig At Actors For Questioning Her Relationship With Govinda

Komal Rani Swarnkar has responded to the ongoing speculation surrounding her alleged relationship with Govinda. The actor hit back at those commenting on her personal life.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Komal posted a long note addressing those who commented on the matter but don't voice their opinions on “serious" issues of national interest. She wrote, "Recently, I have seen some celebrities openly commenting on Govinda Ji and my personal life and our character. Yet I have never seen them come forward so strongly to express their opinion on any serious issue, whether it was terrorism, politics, the death of actors or even another actor's multiple marriages. Why, then, has our personal life suddenly become such a public spectacle that everyone feels entitled to comment on it?"

Komal spoke about her public appearances with Govinda, clarifying that their outings were connected to their upcoming film. “Since when did going before Ganpati Bappa alongside my Hero and praying for the success of my upcoming Film, Roopa, become a matter of shame, a national issue or ‘Dikhawa' for others? We announced our film Roopa, not a romantic affair."She also asked her critics who they are to decide that the two appear together to show a personal relationship and not to promote the film. She said, “We are working together, and we will continue to be seen together. If that bothers anyone, let them burn," she wrote.

The actor also took an indirect dig at some actresses in the industry without naming anyone. “Some actresses in the film industry, whose careers have gone cold, whose films are no longer working at the box office, seem to have nothing left except their washed-out brand tags. They are trying to stay relevant by sticking their noses into other people's ongoing controversies and trying desperately to keep themselves in the limelight," she penned.

Komal also made it clear that she was unfazed by what others in the industry thought of her. "I have no interest in taking lessons on sindoor, marriage, or our Indian culture and traditions from women who themselves mock sindoor, whose own marriages are falling apart, and who cannot even uphold the sanctity of their own marital relationships. I do not consider such women worthy of judging me. I honestly don't give a damn whether these people think I am good person or a bad one," she added.

Komal said she was not concerned about what these people thought of her and alleged that they were making her a scapegoat to vent their frustrations over their own “failed” marriages. In her note, she referred to the actresses as “man-eaters” and accused them of damaging their husbands' dignity and reputation. She also urged them to stop provoking her and “constantly associating” themselves with her name, while warning that details about their own past could eventually come to light.

Komal's comments came after Kashmera Shah took to Instagram to express her support for Sunita Ahuja amid the ongoing controversy. Divya Khossla Kumar had also shared a lengthy note on Instagram, questioning Govinda and Komal's public appearance at Lalbaugcha Raja.

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