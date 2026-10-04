<i>Sigma</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Jason Sanjay's Directorial Debut Collects Rs 3.85 Crore

Jason Sanjay's directorial debut Sigma saw its box office earnings fall on Saturday, a day after its theatrical release.

What's Happening

The heist action comedy, starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, recorded a 36.2 per cent drop from its opening-day collection.

As per Sacnilk, Sigma earned Rs 1.50 crore net in India on October 3. The film registered 22.6 per cent occupancy across 1,802 shows during its second day.

On Friday, the film had collected Rs 2.35 crore net from 1,813 shows with 31.1 per cent occupancy.

With the latest figures, Sigma has collected Rs 3.85 crore net in India after two days. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 4.40 crore. The film recorded 1,44,182 footfalls on Saturday, taking its cumulative footfall count to 3,65,861.

Background

The Tamil version contributed the larger share of Sigma's second-day earnings. It brought in Rs 95 lakh net from 916 shows, recording 26 per cent occupancy.

The Telugu version, meanwhile, earned Rs 55 lakh net through 886 shows. It registered 19 per cent occupancy on Saturday.

The Tamil 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 35.79 per cent. Its morning shows registered 24.92 per cent occupancy, while afternoon screenings recorded 33.08 per cent. Evening shows had 28.69 per cent occupancy and night shows recorded the highest figure at 41.08 per cent.

For the Telugu 2D version, overall occupancy stood at 15.68 per cent. Morning shows recorded 14 per cent occupancy, followed by 18.90 per cent in the afternoon and 15.20 per cent in the evening. Night screenings registered 10 per cent occupancy.

About Sigma

Sigma follows a librarian who finds himself under financial pressure while attempting to repay a debt. His situation eventually pulls him into a dangerous criminal world involving drug dealers, illegal casinos and heists.

As he becomes increasingly entangled in the network, a series of double-crosses makes his situation even more complicated.

The film marks Jason Sanjay's first outing as a director, with Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah leading the cast.

