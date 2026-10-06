"There Was Only One Love": Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Reveals He Was In A Relationship For 1.5 Years

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's son Jason Sanjay made his directorial debut with Sigma. After its first Monday, the film had minted Rs 6.19 crore in India, while its gross collection stood at Rs 7.04 crore.

Recently, in an interview, Jason shed some light on his personal life and revealed that he had been in a romantic relationship that lasted for one-and-a-half years.

Talking to VJ Siddhu, Jason said, as reported by The Indian Express, "There was only one love. It was a long time ago, when we were in college. We were in love for about a year and a half."

The breakup was mutual. "It was a mutual breakup. We both talked to each other and broke up."

When asked how he coped with the breakup, he said, "During the breakup, I used to listen to all the love songs of Yuvan Shankar Raja."

He also said that he kept his distance from social media at the time. "I didn't have any plans to post stories on Instagram. If we post stories after the breakup and then reconnect, we can't get out of it. So we kept a distance between us. I always control myself to not do things that I don't want to do."

"I'm okay now. It was good at the time. We move on with our lives," he added.

After that, he got busy professionally with Sigma. "After that, I got down to Sigma's business."

Sigma was released in theatres on October 2. On the day of its release, Jason received a loud shout-out from his father.

During his roadshow on Friday, the actor-politician proudly lifted a framed picture of Jason from Sigma and showed it to the crowds.

In the video shared online, a party volunteer is seen handing Vijay a framed photograph of his son, Jason Sanjay. Vijay took it and lifted it above his head for the crowd to see.

While Vijay was in Madhurandhagam for the roadshow, other members of the family gathered at Kamala Cinemas in Chennai for the first-day-first-show of Sigma.

Also Read: Sigma Box Office Collection Day 4: Jason Sanjay's Directorial Debut Faces Monday Heat, Mints Rs 6 Crore In India