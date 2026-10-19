'What The Hell Is Happening In Mumbai?': Celebs React To Tiger Shroff Shooting Incident

Singer Amaal Mallik, Mika Singh, and actor-politician Ravi Kishan have reacted to the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai.

Amaal expressed concern for Tiger's safety and described him as one of the kindest people he knows. Taking to X, he wrote, "Tiger has entertained every generation since his debut & I can't understand why someone who has never knowingly wronged anyone, and is one of the kindest people I know, has to go through this."

He added, "@iTIGERSHROFF, please take care, my bro. You know I'm always with you. Right now, please stand by your family and no one else. What the hell is happening in Mumbai? @MumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis please ensure his safety."

Mika Singh also expressed concern over the incident in a video shared on Instagram and said, "To have this happen to Tiger, especially during the festive season, I believe the government should take strict action. What happened to Tiger today can happen to anyone tomorrow."

In the caption accompanying the video, Mika highlighted concerns about public safety in the city.

"Mumbai has always been known as one of the safest cities in India, where people-especially women-have felt confident walking, working, and travelling even late at night. But after the incident involving Tiger Shroff, it raises serious concerns about our safety. No one should have to live in fear on the streets of our own city," he wrote.

He further urged the government and the authorities to take the matter seriously and ensure the safety of citizens. "We need stronger action and accountability so that Mumbai continues to be a city where everyone feels safe, day or night," he added, before wishing Tiger a speedy recovery.

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan also expressed concern over the shooting. Speaking to the media at Patna airport, he said he had faith in the Maharashtra Police and called for strict action against those responsible.

"It is very sad. It is a matter of great concern and a matter for investigation. We have full faith in the Maharashtra Police. An investigation will take place, and those found guilty will receive the harshest possible punishment," he said.

Describing Tiger as an innocent person, Ravi added, "I pray to Mahadev and Mata Rani to protect him. The Maharashtra Police and the Maharashtra government are leaving no stone unturned. Very soon, all those responsible will be caught and given the severest punishment."

The Incident

Tiger was leaving a football stadium in Mumbai after a game when two shooters allegedly fired seven rounds at his car. Five bullets hit the vehicle, injuring his driver and another person.

The shooting caused chaos in the area. After the injured driver got out of the car, the two shooters fled on a bike that their third accomplice had kept ready. Tiger then took the driver's seat and drove his injured driver to Nanavati Hospital.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Tiger over the phone to enquire about his well-being and assured him that strict action would be taken against the shooters and the mastermind behind the attack. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also met the actor at his residence, where Tiger was seen with bandages on his arms and a dressing on his chest.

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