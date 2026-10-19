Nushrratt Bharuccha's Injury Delays Tiger Shroff's Next Film, Producer Vicky Jain Reveals Release Plan

Tiger Shroff and Nushrratt Bharuccha's upcoming action film with director Remo D'Souza has faced an unexpected delay after the Bollywood diva suffered a spinal fracture in Bali. The injury brought the film's shooting to a sudden halt, with two songs left to be filmed. Producer Vicky Jain has shared an update and confirmed that Nushrratt has already completed her part.

The team is hoping for her speedy recovery and wants her to join them for the promotions. According to the Bigg Boss 17 participant, most of the shooting was completed in August and September, but the remaining work will take some more time to finish.

Remo D'Souza is also busy working on his other film, Any Body Can Dream, so the pending songs will be shot when he is available. The makers are now planning to release the film next year.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Vicky Jain said, “We just have two songs left to film and Nushrratt has completed her part. We just wish her a speedy recovery and plan to wait for her to recover so she can join us in the promotions. Although we completed most of the filming in August-September, we will release it next year.”

Jain also spoke about rumours that some artists had not received their payments on time from his production partners. He explained that there was some confusion about the payment dates, but all pending payments are now completed.

As a first time producer, he is happy with how the film has turned out so far. He also said that his wife, actor Ankita Lokhande, who has years of experience in the film industry, has been very supportive. Jain added that his main focus is to make sure the film gets the best possible outcome.

The untitled project also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Pashmina Roshan alongside Tiger Shroff and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It will also mark the big screen debut of Elvish Yadav.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha Discharged From Hospital After Successful Spine Surgery