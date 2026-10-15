Nushrratt Bharuccha Discharged From Hospital After Successful Spine Surgery

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has returned home after undergoing spine surgery following an accident in Bali. Her team shared an update on October 15, confirming that the surgery was successful and the actor has been discharged from the hospital.

In a statement, her team said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "After going through a difficult and challenging phase following her unfortunate accident, Nushrratt Bharuccha has successfully undergone spine surgery. We are relieved to share that the surgery went well, and she has now been discharged from the hospital."

The team also shared that Nushrratt is now recovering at home, surrounded by her loved ones. The statement further read, "Nushrratt is finally back home, surrounded by care and comfort, as she begins the important journey towards recovery. While the road to complete recovery will take time, she remains positive and is focusing on healing and regaining her strength. We sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming love, concern, prayers and good wishes extended to her during this difficult time."

Nushrratt suffered a spinal fracture in an accident during her work-cum-holiday trip to Bali. She was subsequently flown back to Mumbai for surgery and further treatment.

Her publicist had earlier confirmed the incident in a statement shared on social media. It read, "Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine."

The statement added that the actor required medical care and would be brought back to Mumbai for treatment. Her health and recovery were the team's top priorities.

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the Netflix film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, alongside Sohum Shah and Nora Fatehi.

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