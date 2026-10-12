Nushrratt Bharuccha Watches Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol's <i>Gerua</i> During Recovery After Spine Surgery

Nushrratt Bharuccha has shared a health update after undergoing spine surgery following an accident in Bali. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of herself watching Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's song Gerua from the film Dilwale while recovering in the hospital.

In the video, Nushrratt can be seen smiling as she watches the song on television, with nurses helping her with food. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "And just like that, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol bring a smile to my face. A reminder, things get better ... little by little... they always do. Healing slowly, dreaming endlessly."

A day earlier, Nushrratt had shared a picture on her Instagram Stories showing an empty reclining wheelchair placed near a window, with a sunset visible in the distance. Reflecting on how her circumstances had changed, she wrote, "Been chasing sunsets forever, and just like that my view changed. But, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost."

Nushrratt suffered a spinal fracture in an accident during her work-cum-holiday trip to Bali. She was subsequently flown back to Mumbai for surgery and further treatment.

Her publicist had earlier confirmed the incident in a statement shared on social media. It read, "Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine."

The statement added that the actor required medical care and would be brought back to Mumbai for treatment. Her health and recovery were the team's top priorities.

The injury is also expected to affect Nushrratt's upcoming professional commitments. According to her team, she will need adequate rest and time to recover before returning to work, which could lead to changes in her schedule in the coming weeks.

Her publicist also urged fans and members of the media to give the actor the space she needs during her recovery. The team expressed gratitude to everyone who has sent messages of support and wished her a speedy recovery.

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the Netflix film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, alongside Sohum Shah and Nora Fatehi.

ALSO READ: 'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Dost': Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares Health Update After Spine Surgery