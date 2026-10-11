'<i>Picture Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Dost</i>': Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares Health Update After Spine Surgery

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently met with an accident in Bali that left her needing spine surgery. After undergoing the procedure, the actor has now shared her first update with fans.

Nushrratt posted a picture on her Instagram Stories that showed an empty reclining wheelchair by a window, with a sunset in the distance. “Been chasing sunsets forever, and just like that my view changed. But, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost,” she wrote in the caption.

The post marks Nushrratt Bharuccha's first public update since her accident in Bali, where she sustained a spinal fracture. She was flown back to Mumbai for surgery. Her publicist had earlier confirmed the incident in a social media post, sharing details of the accident.

The statement read, "Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine." It further noted that Nushrratt needed medical care and would be flown back to Mumbai for treatment. Her well-being and recovery were being given top priority as she recuperated from the accident.

The injury is also likely to disrupt the actor's upcoming professional commitments. According to her team, she will need sufficient time to rest and recover before returning to work, which could lead to changes in her schedule in the weeks ahead.

Meanwhile, her publicist urged fans and the media to give Nushrratt the space she needs during this period. The team also expressed gratitude to everyone who has reached out with messages of support and wishes for her speedy recovery.

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the Netflix film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, alongside Sohum Shah and Nora Fatehi.

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