Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Reveal Name Of Their Second Daughter On Dussehra, Share First Glimpse Of Newborn

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have revealed the name of their second daughter on the occasion of Dussehra.

The couple shared their first family photograph since welcoming their second child, introducing her as Devi Padukone Singh.

Deepika took to Instagram to share the heartwarming picture, captioning it, "Of Love & Abundance...Devi Padukone Singh."

In the photograph, Ranveer, Deepika, their elder daughter Dua, and little Devi can be seen dressed in matching golden traditional outfits. Ranveer is seen holding Dua as she plants a kiss on her baby sister.

Deepika, meanwhile, cradles Devi in her arms as the family shares a special moment together.

The post soon attracted love from several celebrities, including Sharvari, Mrunal Thakur, Bhumi Pednekar, Pragya Jaiswal, and Harshdeep Kaur, among others, who showered the family with warm wishes.

The couple welcomed their second child on September 19, 2026.

Deepika and Ranveer married on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding included two ceremonies that reflected Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi background.

The couple's relationship began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram‑Leela in 2013. After dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

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