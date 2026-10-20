Advertisement

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Reveal Name Of Their Second Daughter On Dussehra, Share First Glimpse Of Newborn

The couple welcomed their second child on September 19, 2026

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Reveal Name Of Their Second Daughter On Dussehra, Share First Glimpse Of Newborn
Deepika Padukone shares a family photo. (Photo: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have revealed the name of their second daughter on the occasion of Dussehra. 

The couple shared their first family photograph since welcoming their second child, introducing her as Devi Padukone Singh.

Deepika took to Instagram to share the heartwarming picture, captioning it, "Of Love & Abundance...Devi Padukone Singh."

In the photograph, Ranveer, Deepika, their elder daughter Dua, and little Devi can be seen dressed in matching golden traditional outfits. Ranveer is seen holding Dua as she plants a kiss on her baby sister.

Deepika, meanwhile, cradles Devi in her arms as the family shares a special moment together. 

The post soon attracted love from several celebrities, including Sharvari, Mrunal Thakur, Bhumi Pednekar, Pragya Jaiswal, and Harshdeep Kaur, among others, who showered the family with warm wishes.

The couple welcomed their second child on September 19, 2026.

Deepika and Ranveer married on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding included two ceremonies that reflected Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi background.

The couple's relationship began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram‑Leela in 2013. After dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Makes First Appearance After Welcoming Second Baby With Deepika Padukone, Fans Say "He Looks So Fine"

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Devi Padukone Singh
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com