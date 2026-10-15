Ishita Dutta Backs Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand: "You Need To Have A Baby To Realise"

Deepika Padukone's demand for an eight-hour workday in the film industry continues to spark debate, and actor Ishita Dutta now backs her. Ishita believes the request is reasonable.

Ishita, whose latest release Drishyam: The Conclusion is dominating the box office, said actors should not be criticised for asking for more structured schedules.

The actor, who is a mother of two, believes production houses can decide whether to accommodate such requests, but dismissing them as unreasonable is unfair.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Ishita called the eight-hour shift a reasonable demand and pointed out that some actors are willing to work for 12 to 15 hours, while others may prefer shorter schedules.

“I am saying giving it or not (8-hour shift) is your personal choice, so production can say no, but making a big deal about it and trying to not justify it that is where the problem lies,” she said.

Ishita Dutta On Motherhood And Work

Speaking about the challenges of balancing work and motherhood, Ishita said, “You need to have a baby to realise how much of it goes.”

The actor revealed that she had worked longer hours herself, but the makers were considerate enough to let her leave early.

Her comments have brought the conversation back to the working conditions actors face, particularly women trying to balance professional commitments with family responsibilities.

Deepika Padukone's Eight-Hour Shift Demand

The debate gained momentum in 2025 after reports linked Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD to disagreements over working hours and other professional terms. Her reported request for an eight-hour shift sparked widespread discussion.

Which Actors Have Backed Deepika Padukone?

Several actors have backed Deepika's stance. Vikrant Massey backed her call for shorter shifts, while Saba Azad spoke about the gender bias surrounding the debate. Amrita Puri also defended Deepika, questioning the scrutiny she faced over her reported demand.

Kajal Aggarwal later revealed that her contracts included clauses specifying working hours and keeping Sundays free to spend time with her son.

Also Read | Drishyam 3: Ishita Dutta Reveals Why She Still Feels Intimidated By Ajay Devgn And Tabu