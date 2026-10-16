Inside <i>Drishyam</i> Actor Kamlesh Sawant's Mumbai Home With A Trophy Wall And Prayer Room

Actor Kamlesh Sawant, best known for playing Inspector Gaitonde in the Drishyam franchise, has shared a glimpse inside his 2 BHK apartment in Mumbai. In a video shared on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel, the actor revealed that he lives in the house with his businesswoman wife, Sapna Sawant, daughter Swara and his cousin sister.

The Living Room Filled With Trophies And Mementoes

The home tour opens with a glimpse of the living room, which features a beige sofa set arranged around a central coffee table. A large window dressed with light green curtains allows natural light to enter the space, while the neutral-toned seating gives the room a warm and inviting appearance.

The television unit forms one of the main focal points of the living room. A large flat-screen television is mounted against a decorative wall with red and yellow accents. The shelves surrounding the television display several trophies, mementoes and awards that Kamlesh has collected over the years.

Moving further into the home, the tour captures decorative elements that add character to the interiors. A dark statue stands against an accent wall near the living area, while other sections feature ornamental pieces and carefully arranged objects. Religious idols also form part of the decor. The home also features a textured decorative wall panel with intricate detailing.

The tour then moves towards the kitchen, which has a practical layout with dark countertops and storage cabinets. The space is designed around everyday functionality with kitchen essentials and appliances arranged along the work surfaces.

The kitchen connects to the other sitting area of the home, which has a blue sofa. Framed pictures and artwork are mounted on the light-coloured walls. Family photographs and personal memorabilia are among the details that make this corner particularly interesting.

The apartment also has a prayer area featuring religious pictures, idols and other devotional objects arranged together. The display includes framed images and traditional decorative elements.

The walkthrough offers glimpses of additional rooms and personal spaces, with light-coloured walls, storage units and simple furnishings. The interiors continue the home's understated approach, focusing on everyday comfort rather than elaborate decoration.

The rooms also feature personal items and family-related details, reinforcing the lived-in character of the home. Together, these spaces give viewers a broader picture of the surroundings Kamlesh returns to after work. The home tour reveals different aspects of the actor's life away from the camera.

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