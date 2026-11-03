Kim Kardashian Steps Out In A Textured Leather Gown For <i>All's Fair Season 2</i> Premiere

Kim Kardashian is a fashion risk-taker who knows how to make a statement without relying on bright colours or heavy embellishments. From body-hugging silhouettes to unusual textures, the reality TV star often takes the red carpet as an opportunity to experiment with her style. This time, she traded classic red-carpet glamour for a sculptural look that brought lace, leather and a crocodile-inspired finish together in one outfit.

Kim attended the New York City premiere of All's Fair Season 2 on Monday, November 2, wearing a custom pale grey gown by Ashi Studio. The outfit stood out for its corset-like structure, sheer details and textured leather elements.

The floor-length creation played with different materials instead of relying on sparkle or bold colours. Delicate Chantilly lace appeared alongside sheer panels and crocodile-embossed leather, creating a mix of soft and structured details. The fitted design followed her figure, while the sculpted corset added shape to the gown.

Another detail that caught attention was the leather neckpiece, which extended down into the corset-inspired bodice. Long suede cords fell across the skirt, creating a layered, shredded effect. A flowing train completed the gown.

Kim kept her accessories in tune with the outfit's darker details. A matching leather choker added to the neckpiece, while oversized diamond stud earrings brought some shine to the otherwise textured ensemble.

Her beauty look stayed sleek and polished. The star wore her dark hair in a low ponytail, leaving a few loose strands around her face. Black eyeliner, gunmetal eyeshadow, soft pink blush and nude lipstick rounded off her makeup.

At the premiere, held at Highline Studios in New York City, Kim also posed with her All's Fair co-stars Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts and Naomi Watts.

ALSO READ | Lewis Hamilton Shares How He Bonds With 'Girlfriend' Kim Kardashian's Children