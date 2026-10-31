Karisma Kapoor Calls Raj Kapoor's Vintage Watch Her Most Precious Possession

Karisma Kapoor is often seen wearing striking jewelleries and accessories, but there is one watch which the actor holds closer to her heart. According to Karisma, it was her first watch, which was passed down to her by her father, Randhir Kapoor, who inherited it from his father, Raj Kapoor.

During a chat with Variety India, the actor recalled the story behind the watch and shared, “My first watch was handed down to me by my father (Randhir Kapoor). He had received it from his father (Raj Kapoor). It is extremely precious to me. It is vintage, and that's the beauty of the watch. It has an emotional value.”

“I Don't Follow Trends,” Says Karisma Kapoor

On the fashion front, the actor has witnessed trends evolve since the 1990s. But she revealed that she does not particularly follow them. The actor shared that there is one beauty trend from the decade that she continues to love. “To be honest, I don't follow trends. But something I used to do in the '90s and I love today as well is a dark brown lip,” she added.

While Karisma Kapoor appreciates the influence of fashion trends, her everyday preferences lean towards classic clothing. The actor identified two pieces she can wear regularly. “I'd definitely say it's classic blue jeans or a simple, white salwar kameez. That is something you can keep wearing all the time,” she said.

Karisma Kapoor On Fans Continuing To Recreate Her Film Looks

Karisma Kapoor's fashion choices in films continue to inspire audiences, even years after those movies were released. The actress said she feels fortunate that people still recreate her outfits from Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani, and Hero No. 1.

“I feel honoured, lucky and grateful that there are so many people out there who recreate my looks today and enjoy wearing those clothes. They love dancing to my songs as well. I am happy that it is continuing. People are still enjoying our efforts from many years ago,” she shared.

Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Continues Weighted Squats In Ninth Month Of Pregnancy