Inside Babil Khan's Mumbai Home, Where Mother Sutapa's Designs Meet Irrfan Khan's Memories

Babil Khan is the son of actor Irrfan Khan and writer Sutapa. He is best known for his roles in The Railway Men, Qala, and Friday Night Plan.

In a recent episode of Farah Khan's vlog, the actor showcased his home, talked about his film choices, and shared everything he has learned from his parents.

Inside Babil Khan's Mumbai Home

As soon as Farah Khan entered the building, she was stunned by how beautiful the lobby looked. "I feel like I have arrived at an artistic spot," she said.

The entire area is painted in brick red, and the walls feature golden detailing, adding a luxurious touch. Antiques, framed artwork, and decorative pieces bring the space alive.

Beside the door is a nameplate carrying the names of Irrfan and Sutapa, and their sons, Babil and Ayaan. Babil welcomed Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip. To the left of the main door are the kitchen and a room. The parallel layout makes the space appear bigger. It features a black countertop, white and green shelves, and open shelving topped with terracotta and wooden containers.

On the right are other rooms and a giant area with an open-floor plan combining the living, dining, and lounge areas.

The Main Hoon Na director said that the entire house is a work of art designed by writer Sutapa. The living room entrance features a chest of drawers with a black-and-white photograph of Irrfan Khan mounted on it. Alongside the photograph are all the awards that the late actor received for his craft.

Right in front of the cabinet is a huge wooden dining table. Above the table hang black lamps, adding character to an otherwise simple white ceiling.

The dining area seamlessly blends into the lounge area, where Babil has installed a table tennis setup. To its right is the living room, with three sofas arranged in a U-shape. A swing is also placed in front of the coffee table, making the living area perfect for accommodating a large gathering where everyone can see and interact with each other.

A shallow rectangular space adjoining the balcony has been carved out in green granite. It features large metal-based decorative pots. The balcony wraps around the room and has floor-to-ceiling transparent UPVC doors, allowing for cross-ventilation. This makes the entire area feel breezy and bigger than it already is.

Farah Khan asked Babil to show her his room. "You have a huge room, Babil," the director said.

"I need a lot of space," the actor explained. His room has more than five kinds of guitars mounted on the entrance wall. Below them, the Qala actor has set up a gaming station.

Beside the door, there is a giant shelf where he has arranged books, speakers, awards, and a couple of instruments. Right in front of the bed, Babil has placed a massage chair, which he shared he got after purchasing a treadmill. The actor joked that he now stares at the machine while enjoying a massage.

Attached to his room is a recording studio where his younger brother, Ayaan, works with friends.

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