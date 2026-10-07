Tour Dancer Shakti Mohan's Bandra Home: Chor Bazaar Coffee Table, Recliner Sofa, And All-White Interiors

Shakti Mohan is a dancer and choreographer who first gained fame by winning Dance India Dance 2. She also served as a judge and captain on Dance Plus for multiple seasons. One of her most memorable choreographies is Nainowale Ne from Padmaavat. She has also choreographed a song for Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera.

Today, she runs a YouTube channel called Nritya Shakti: Your Dance Home. From showcasing India's folk dances to exploring the world, Shakti Mohan has built a community of 1.32 million subscribers. In her latest video, she gave a tour of her dream home in Bandra.

Inside Shakti Mohan's Bandra Home

The tour begins with her living room, which features an all-white interior. Shakti Mohan shared that she wanted her home to be done in white tones because she loves a minimal and clean aesthetic. However, to add texture, she incorporated fluted wall panels.

One of her favourite corners in the house is the reclining sofa, where she sits and watches her favourite shows, films, and videos. Another handpicked item in the room is an antique coffee table shaped like an old trunk. The choreographer shared that she found it at Chor Bazaar and loves how it adds character to the space.

Shakti shared that the textured rug in the living room is her mother's favourite because it gives an acupressure-like feeling while walking on it. The dancer added that she loves drawing the curtains during the day and switching on a lamp to create a warm ambience.

Her dining table is also hand-painted, and the chandelier was carefully cherry-picked. Shakti said that she went around Mumbai looking for the perfect piece to elevate the decor. She did not want anything too loud or overly minimal. She came across the current one while passing by a shop, and the shopkeeper told her to take it, install it, and pay for it later if she liked it. She added that it now reminds her of the kindness of strangers.

Next, she gave a tour of her bedroom, which she called her "sacred space". The dancer added that she designed the room with utmost care and love. Much like the living room, the bedroom walls and most of the interiors are white. Shakti shared that she has the best bed in the world and that, since moving into her new home, she has been sleeping exceptionally well. The room also has a television, which the choreographer uses to approve videos.

The other room features wallpaper and a pink-toned headboard, adding colour to the space. Shakti described it as carrying a feminine energy, which she loves. The dancer uses it for costume trials, and it also serves as a guest bedroom for her family when they come to stay with her.

Shakti Mohan revealed that she purchased this house because every room comes with a balcony, where she and her father have planted trees. She also loves the giant windows that allow her to witness both the sunrise and the sunset.

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