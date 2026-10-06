Inside The Iconic Real-Life Goa Bungalow From Ajay Devgn's <i>Drishyam</i> Trilogy

There are two kinds of films: one you watch, enjoy, and forget. The second type is made for reruns, where viewers not only know the script but also memorise every frame. The Drishyam trilogy belongs to the latter category.

Ask any fan, and they can tell you what Vijay Salgaonkar did to protect his family. They can even tell you where he buried the body initially, where he took it later, what he did with the remains, and how he finally cleared his family's name in the murder case.

Apart from the primary cast and Sub-Inspector Laxmikant Gaitonde, Vijay Salgaonkar's home is also a constant in all three films. It is the property that holds all of Vijay's secrets and will forever remain etched in the memories of fans.

Inside Drishyam Movie Home

According to Shiva Bharat, a content creator in the field of real estate, the famous property shown in all three films is located in Ucassaim, North Goa. This is where Vijay's family home has been established since the first film was released in theatres on July 31, 2015.

The property is reportedly a century-old, Portuguese-inspired bungalow. We cannot say for sure whether the interiors of the house have been changed. However, in the first film, the walls were yellow, and the home was filled with warmth.

In the second part, the walls were painted in blue-grey tones, reflecting the looming threat over the family. The interiors remained largely unchanged in the final film. From the first to the third part, the home's design evolved to mirror the family's state of mind.

Vijay's family was a carefree unit of four members. However, on the night of Sameer Deshmukh's murder, everything changed. While hiding a murder, tampering with evidence, and lying in court are criminal offences, fans rallied behind the fourth-standard-failed Vijay as he did everything in his power to protect his family.

According to another Instagram reel, the bungalow is a private property, and an 85-year-old woman takes care of it. The estate is popularly referred to as the 'Drishyam Movie House'.

Drishyam 3 Shooting

One of the prominent shooting locations for Drishyam: The Conclusion was Ucassaim. Apart from the heritage bungalow, the village also has a medical college that was shown as the Goa Police Headquarters in the film.

Travel + Leisure reported that a few sequences were also shot in Panaji. In one of the frames, Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link can be spotted, while many indoor shoots were scheduled at Yash Raj Films Studios in Andheri West.

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