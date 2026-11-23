Nepal PM Balen Shah India Visit LIVE Updates: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, during which the two leaders will review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"During the visit, Shah will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi on November 23 and discuss a range of issues of mutual interest," Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said earlier at a press briefing.

Following the bilateral talks, the two leaders will jointly address a press conference. Prime Minister Modi will also host an official luncheon in honour of the Nepali Prime Minister and his delegation on the same day.

Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada welcomed him at the airport.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shah during his visit. Shah will additionally call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Here Are The Nepal PM Balen Shah India Visit LIVE Updates: