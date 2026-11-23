Nepal PM Balen Shah India Visit LIVE Updates: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, during which the two leaders will review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
"During the visit, Shah will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi on November 23 and discuss a range of issues of mutual interest," Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said earlier at a press briefing.
Following the bilateral talks, the two leaders will jointly address a press conference. Prime Minister Modi will also host an official luncheon in honour of the Nepali Prime Minister and his delegation on the same day.
Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada welcomed him at the airport.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shah during his visit. Shah will additionally call on President Droupadi Murmu.
Here Are The Nepal PM Balen Shah India Visit LIVE Updates:
Nepal PM India Visit LIVE: Nepal-India Ties Should See Comprehensive Cooperation: Former PM On Balendra Shah's India visit
Former Nepal Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal said Nepal and India should maintain cordial relations and expand comprehensive cooperation, while expressing concern that Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah had not prepared a common national agenda ahead of his ongoing visit to India.
He said the two countries shared close ties as neighbours and stressed the need for comprehensive cooperation.
Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Khanal said, "Nepal and India are very close and intimate neighbours. We must have very cordial relations. And we must have a very comprehensive type of cooperation also. The Nepalese Prime Minister should have created a common agenda for the country. Then it would have been better. But he didn't do it. So nobody knows what he will talk about with the Prime Minister of India, or what type of agreement he will do."
(ANI)
Nepal PM India Visit LIVE: "Very Important Visit For India, Nepal": Former Envoy Manjeev Singh Puri
Former Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri described Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's ongoing visit to India as very important for both countries, highlighting Nepal's strategic and civilisational significance for New Delhi.
He said the visit was important for Nepal, but equally, if not more, significant for India, given the geographical and strategic interests shared by the two neighbouring countries.
Nepal PM Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Puri said, "...This is a very important visit-important for Nepal, but I think equally, if not more, important for India...As far as India is concerned, Nepal is a country that is extremely important for us, given the fact that we are such a large country with geographic interests that go beyond our borders."
"Nepal is that critical country with which we have civilizational ties of a kind that are almost unmatched anywhere else in the world, and one with which we share a border next to a country like China, with which we have very difficult relations. Therefore, this is a very important visit...It's very important that we build chemistry with him," he further said.
(ANI)
Nepal PM India Visit LIVE: Nepal PM Should Focus On Bridging Trust Deficit With India: Former Nepal Minister
Former Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has said that Prime Minister Balen Shah's maiden visit to India should focus on addressing the trust deficit between the two neighbouring countries and resolving long-pending bilateral issues.
He also expressed concern over the lack of consultations with political parties and the President ahead of the visit, describing the approach as unprecedented.
Nepal Prime Minister arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Gyawali said, "He has not held any consultations with political parties, and he has not even informed the President about this state visit. This is an unprecedented approach... We hope that he will raise issues of concern to Nepal. Most importantly, since the events of last September-followed by new elections and the formation of a new government-a sense of distance and a 'trust deficit' have emerged between Delhi and Kathmandu. Therefore, he should focus on bridging this gap and restoring trust between these two vital neighbouring partner nations."
Gyawali said that developments since September last year, followed by elections and the formation of a new government in Nepal, had contributed to a sense of distance and a trust deficit between New Delhi and Kathmandu.
(ANI)
Nepal PM India Visit LIVE: Nepal PM Balen Shah Begins First India Visit, To Hold Talks With PM Modi
Nepal PM Balen Shah Begins First India Visit, To Hold Talks With PM Modi https://t.co/m6v7Q5qtjE— NDTV (@ndtv) November 23, 2026
Nepal PM India Visit LIVE: "We Expect This Visit To Be Historic": Nepal Minister On PM Shah's Visit
Nepal Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle on Sunday expressed hope that Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's state visit to India would be historic.
"We expect this visit to be historic," Wagle said while commenting on Shah's visit to India.
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The visit, from November 22 to 23, marks Shah's first trip to India since assuming office in March 2026 and his first bilateral foreign visit as Prime Minister, signalling the importance Kathmandu attaches to its relationship with New Delhi.
(ANI)
Nepal PM India Visit LIVE: PM Modi, Nepal PM To Inaugurate Ayodhya-Janakpur Train Service Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah will virtually flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal, from New Delhi on Monday.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also scheduled to participate in the inauguration event in Ayodhya.
In a significant step towards strengthening India-Nepal connectivity, Indian Railways has approved the introduction of the new weekly train service between Janakpur Dham in Nepal and Ayodhya Cantt. in Uttar Pradesh.
The railway service will establish an important link between two destinations deeply associated with the Ramayana tradition. Janakpur Dham is revered as the birthplace of Mata Sita, while Ayodhya is considered the birthplace of Prabhu Shri Ram.
The initiative is expected to provide passengers from both countries with improved access to these prominent religious and cultural centres while further strengthening their shared civilisational heritage.
(IANS)