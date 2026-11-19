Six years ago, a handful of researchers walked out of OpenAI to start something of their own. Today, their company rang the opening bell at Nasdaq and was valued at roughly the size of a large economy.

Anthropic began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT at $111.50. That is more than 30 per cent above its IPO price of $83. The company set that price on Wednesday, well above its earlier range of $70 to $78.

Anthropic sold 980 million shares, mostly its own including some from early investors. At $83 each, that brought in about $81 billion, ahead of the roughly $75 billion SpaceX raised in June.

CEO Dario Amodei warned in September that the AI industry should slow down so safety measures can catch up. At the opening bell, he tried to calm fears by saying humans must stay in control. “If we can show it's possible to make the right choices on safety and still build an incredibly successful company, others in our industry will be inspired to do the same,” he said. “The goal is to make the whole industry better, regardless of whether Anthropic is winning or losing at any given time.”

He also spoke about the good AI can do. Claude is already helping scientists do quicker research, he said. He added that the technology could speed up medical progress. “Human intelligence has already made diseases like plague, smallpox and polio history for most of the world,” he said, “but progress in other diseases has been too slow for so many patients and their families.”

“I'm extremely optimistic about what we can do together in the future,” he said.