Deven Bhojani played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's friend in Jaadu (later retitled Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke). However, he initially had some preconceived notions about Shah Rukh when he joined the sets of the film in the early to mid-1990s. The reason was that Deven had heard rumours that Shah Rukh Khan was arrogant. He had also been told that Shah Rukh threw tantrums and spoke disrespectfully about Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar.

On Siddharth Kannan's podcast, Siddharth asked Deven, "Ek film hui thi Jaadu, Shah Rukh Khan ke saath, jo release nahi hui thi. Uss film ke waqt aap durr rehte the unse? (There was a film called Jaadu with Shah Rukh Khan that never got released. During the making of that film, did you keep your distance from him?)"

Deven Bhojani replied, "Uss waqt suna tha ki unka bahut ego hai, sab suna-sunaya tha. Generally main self-intro karta hoon, jahan bhi jaata hoon. Par yahan maine kaha ki inse main thoda durr hi rehta hoon. Pata nahi kya-kya suna hai unke baare mein. Phir woh khud saamne se aaye aur kaha, 'Hello, I am Shah Rukh. You are so good in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.' Aur mujhe laga main kya-kya soch raha hoon. Kitna accha aadmi hai jo khud hi itna bada star hoke saamne se aaya mere paas. Aur phir humaari baat-cheet hui. Mainly main chahta tha ki direct shoot se pehle thoda ice-breaking ho jaaye toh comfort aa jaata hai. (At that time, I had heard that he had a huge ego, but it was all hearsay. I usually introduce myself wherever I go. But here, I thought I'd keep a little distance from him because of everything I had heard about him. Then he himself came up to me and said, 'Hello, I am Shah Rukh. You are so good in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.' And I thought to myself, what all had I been thinking? What a nice person he is, despite being such a big star, that he came up to me himself. Then we got talking. Mainly, I wanted a little ice-breaking before the shoot because it helps create comfort.)"

Siddharth Kannan further asked, "Aapne suna tha ki woh Bachchan saab aur Dilip Kumar ke baare mein bura bolte hain, isliye aapne preconceived notions rakhe? (You had heard that he spoke negatively about Bachchan saab and Dilip Kumar, which is why you had formed preconceived notions about him?)"

Deven Bhojani replied, "Ji, kisi dost ne mujhe bharkaya tha ki uske baare mein aisa suna hai. Toh mere dimaag mein preconceived notion tha. Aur main kitna galat tha. (Yes, a friend had influenced me by saying he had heard such things about him. So I had developed a preconceived notion. And I was completely wrong.)"

On Jaadu Never Releasing

When Siddharth Kannan mentioned that Jaadu never released, Deven said that he had heard the film was eventually released under a different title, but he was not aware of the details.

Siddharth explained that the film was released around 10 years later as Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke, using the original story. Body doubles were reportedly used for several portions. While Shah Rukh Khan appeared in the film, another actor dubbed portions of his voice.

About Deven Bhojani

An Indian actor, director, and theatre artist, Deven Bhojani is celebrated for his comic timing and acclaimed work on television. Over the years, he has worked across feature films, sitcoms, and OTT projects.

Some of his most notable works include Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Office Office, and Dekh Bhai Dekh. More recently, he appeared in Chumbak, which is available on Netflix.

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