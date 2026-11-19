More than a decade after its release, Ra One is still remembered by many fans, and now there is fresh hope that the film might return with a sequel. Arjun Rampal, who played the main villain G One opposite Shah Rukh Khan's titular character in the 2011 film, recently spoke about his interest in a sequel.

He feels that the story was ahead of its time and has the potential to connect with viewers today. The actor shared that Ra One continues to find young fans, including his own son, who believes it is one of his best films.

Speaking about the sequel with Variety India, Arjun Rampal says, “It's not up to me to decide. I guess the producers will have to do that. I think definitely you could do a sequel to it, and it would resonate with the generation.”

“I think it was way ahead of its time. It was a great concept. Even today it had such a strong impact on that young generation that was coming up at that point in time. My son has seen it and he loves it. He tells me it's my coolest film. And he loves Ra One,” the added.

While there is no official announcement from the makers or director Anubhav Sinha, Arjun Rampal's interest has given fans a reason to hope.

During his 60th birthday celebration, Shah Rukh Khan had spoken about his connection with Ra.One and said that the film will work even better if made today. He explained that the 2011 film was a new kind of project for Bollywood and was very difficult to make. Director Anubhav Sinha worked hard to bring the story to the screen.

Shah Rukh had hoped that the film would encourage more filmmakers in India to make superhero movies and use better visual effects and technology. He added that it's up to Anubhav Sinha if he wants to make a sequel or not, as he was the mastermind behind the original film.

While Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in King, Arjun Rampal is looking forward to his upcoming Netflix series O Saathi Re.