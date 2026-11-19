Salman Khan may soon be seen in a different kind of role. He will begin shooting for a superhero film with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK in April 2027. The film was earlier scheduled to go on floors in January, but the shoot has now been pushed by three months.

The delay is linked to Salman's busy schedule. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which is set to release on December 4. He will then complete the remaining shoot of Monster, followed by its promotions and Eid release.

A source told Mid-Day, "There is an action sequence to be filmed; he also has about 10 days of patchwork left on the action fare. He will shoot for it in January, then see the film through its promotions and Eid release. After that he will dive into Raj-DK's movie.”

Salman has asked the directors to keep the budget under control while writing the story. Bollywood Hungama reported that Salman is keen on ensuring that the film is made within the right budget. “He's not looking to do a big-budget superhero film and has asked the directors to consider this aspect while developing the script,” a source said.

The superhero flick will mark Salman's first collaboration with Raj and DK. The director duo is known for shows such as The Family Man, Farzi, Guns & Gulaabs and Citadel: Honey Bunny. They have also directed films such as Go Goa Gone, Shor in the City and A Gentleman.

The makers have not revealed the film's title, cast or story yet. Reports suggest that Salman will play a crime-fighter who wants to stop saving the world and retire. Things do not go as planned and he keeps getting pulled back into action. The film will reportedly have a mix of comedy and action.

Produced by Mythri Productions and Reel Life Entertainment, it is expected to begin shooting in April 2027.

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