Are the wedding bells ringing for producer Raghav Sharma and his rumoured girlfriend Avneet Kaur? Pictures and videos of Raghav and friends vibing to peppy Bollywood beats at a sangeet sparked the rumours. Now, the producer has put an end to the speculations with a hilarious video. The clip opens to Aly Goni congratulating Raghav “on his wedding”. To this, Raghav quickly added, “Mere bhai ki shaadi hai. Theek hai guys? Ho gaya. [It's my brother's wedding, guys.]” Towards the end of the clip, both of them are seen laughing their hearts out.

The wedding buzz had also gained momentum on social media after Avneet shared pictures from the festivities on Instagram Stories. Fans quickly noticed the henna artwork.

Avneet and Raghav's relationship rumours first gained traction in 2022. Their social media interactions, birthday wishes and professional association have continued to keep the dating rumours alive.

Earlier, during a media interaction, Avneet said she was in no hurry to get married. “Now, this one question has been asked so many times. I don't know why everyone is so worried about my marriage. Let me tell you, there is plenty of time for my marriage, so calm down and wait a little longer,” she said.

“I personally believe in love marriage, but if I can get my parents' blessings for a love marriage, it becomes arranged and love marriage; I wish to have something like that, and if I cannot get it, I think I am going to cry alone then,” she added.

Avneet Kaur made her Bollywood debut as a child artist in Pradeep Sarkar's 2014 film Mardaani. The film featured Rani Mukerji in the lead. She later appeared in Tiku Weds Sheru alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.