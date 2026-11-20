Shraddha Kapoor plays the Marathi Lavani and Tamasha artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar in Laxman Utekar's Eetha. Ever since the trailer dropped, a viral 'Nauvari' dialogue has taken social media by storm.

What Is The Scene About?

In the scene that is being widely appreciated, Shraddha Kapoor is seen defending the Nauvari saree. Her character strongly reiterates that it is not just a piece of fabric but a matter of pride, honour and Marathi identity.

After striking a chord following the trailer launch, a special dialogue promo featuring an extended version of the scene was unveiled earlier today.

Shraddha Kapoor says, "Sisuse me, kya bola aapne? (Excuse me, what did you say?)"

The response comes that not even a maid in the house wears such an outfit. The scene is set during an occasion being held.

"Ae, Nauvari kehte hain ise, kya? Nauvari. Yeh sirf kapda nahi, abhimaan hai. Jise pehenne mile woh bhagyavaan hai. Arre, Marathi maati ka sammaan hai yeh, aur Marathi maa ki pehchaan hai yeh. Nauvari matlab nau gaz ki saari, jise pehen kar har aurat ko lagta hai bhaari. Jise baandh kar Jhansi ki Rani ne jala di sab ki chingaari."

Internet Reactions

Fans are mighty impressed with Shraddha Kapoor's dialogue delivery, flooding the comments section with praise.

One user wrote, "The effortless charm in your expressions."

Another person added, "An absolute treat to watch."

Someone else commented, "Eetha on fire."

"Queen Kapoor in the house," reacted a fan.

Other comments read, "Always gives me goosebumps."

Someone else mentioned, "Marathi blood runs through her veins, and Maharashtra lives in her soul!"

About Eetha

Eetha marks the first time Shraddha Kapoor is working with director Laxman Utekar. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma under the banners of Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations.

Laxman Utekar is reuniting with Maddock Films after working with the production house on Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Chhaava. Shraddha, meanwhile, is collaborating with the banner again after the success of the Stree franchise.

The film also features Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Anant Joshi, Akshara Singh and Ulka Gupta. The music has been composed by Ajay-Atul.

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