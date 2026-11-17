Shraddha Kapoor has treated fans to the first song from her upcoming film, Eetha. Titled Ji Ji Re Ji, the track has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal with Ajay-Atul serving as the composers.

In the song, Shraddha is seen performing a Lavani dance on stage in a vibrant Nauvari saree. Sharing the track on social media, she captioned it, "EETHA ka pehla gaana, aapke naam. #JiJiReJi song out now. #EETHA cinemas mein 4 December ko."

Take a look:

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, and Ishtiyak Khan in key roles.

Notably, Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is also scheduled to release on 4 December, the same day as Eetha.

Eetha Trailer Release

The makers unveiled the trailer for the Laxman Utekar directorial on October 30. It offers a glimpse into the life of legendary Tamasha and Lavani artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, whose journey was marked by extraordinary performances as well as personal struggles.

The trailer introduces Shraddha in traditional Lavani attire, performing before large audiences.

Several sequences showcase elaborate stage set-ups, cheering spectators and energetic dance performances, establishing the cultural world explored in the film. Beyond the celebrations and applause, however, the footage also hints at the emotional challenges that shaped Vithabai's life.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma, Eetha is backed by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations. For Shraddha Kapoor, the film marks another collaboration with Maddock Films following the success of the Stree franchise.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Message For Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha Ahead Of Its Box Office Clash With Maatrubhumi